Arsenal making a return for last summer's target Raphinha when the transfer window opens can't be ruled out, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Raphinha snubbed Arsenal for a move to Barcelona 12 months ago, but could find himself playing for the Gunners next season instead.

Arsenal transfer news - Raphinha

As per reports coming out of Spain, Barcelona are considering green-lighting an exit for recent arrival Raphinha amid a summer of upheaval at Camp Nou.

It's claimed Ousmane Dembélé's position as the starting right-winger and the potential return of Lionel Messi could see Raphinha's game time slashed under Xavi next season.

The report also hints at a return to the Premier League for Raphinha, with a number of England's top clubs linked with the Brazilian.

It comes less than one year after the Gunners attempted to sign the then-Leeds United winger, with the Yorkshire-based outfit rejecting Arsenal's approaches.

Instead, Raphinha signed on the dotted line at Barcelona, agreeing to a £55 million transfer, which sees him pocket £200,000 per week.

But as the summer window edges closer, there are suggestions Raphinha's stay in Catalonia could be coming towards an end sooner rather than later.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Raphinha leaving Barcelona for Arsenal?

When quizzed on the likelihood of Arsenal reigniting interest in the forward, Sky Sports reporter Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "I still think the right forward position is probably an area that they do want to strengthen as well. Bukayo Saka has done unbelievably well as we all know, but we do also know that last summer they tried to get Raphinha and I wonder if they will go for him again.

"I think Barcelona is a club that intrigues everyone and is one to look at this summer. Because if Messi was to make that incredible return, he’s not going to be cheap and you would guess that there would have to be departures to get wages off-the-books at Barcelona. Could Raphinha be one of those that could be allowed to leave and would Arsenal revisit that? It’s going to be really, really interesting this summer I think.”

How does Raphinha compare to Bukayo Saka at Arsenal?

It's impossible to say had Raphinha joined Arsenal last year if he'd have impacted the form of Saka this season, with the latter enjoying a campaign to remember for Mikel Arteta's side.

But while Saka's 25 G/A across all competitions outshines Raphinha's 22 G/A this season, it's their underlying numbers which point towards Raphinha being a superior option.

When penalty goals are excluded from the equation, Raphinha actually boasts a higher goal-per-minute ratio than Saka, albeit by 0.1 each game (Fbref).

However, it does suggest that Raphinha would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal next season and with Champions League football returning to the Emirates, the Brazilian could add much-needed depth to the Gunners' ranks.