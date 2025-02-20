Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, and according to a report from Calcio Mercato, the Italian club will try and offload him during the summer transfer window.

Since joining Juventus in January 2022, Vlahovic has established himself as a pivotal figure in the club's attacking lineup. The Serbian striker, who joined from Fiorentina for a reported fee of £66m, has found things difficult at Juventus over the last few months, especially after the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani.

Despite his contributions, recent reports suggest potential friction between Vlahovic, who has been described as a "complete number nine" and Juventus. Contract renewal discussions have reportedly stalled, with the club hesitant to meet his current salary demands. This impasse has led to speculation about his future, with Premier League clubs, notably Arsenal, expressing interest in the striker.

Juventus Looking to Sell Vlahovic

He could leave for just £33m

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, Juventus could look to sell Vlahovic in the summer transfer window. Kolo Muani arrived in January, and the French striker has made an instant impact with the Serie A club, meaning Vlahovic has been forced to watch from the bench.

It's claimed that Juventus could sell for a fee of around £33m as they want to get his hefty salary off the books. Considering Arsenal's recent injury troubles, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Gunners made a move for him in the summer.

Arsenal's pursuit of Vlahovic aligns with their need to bolster their attacking options. The Gunners have faced challenges due to injuries to key forwards Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, while Kai Havertz is the most recent forward to join the injury list.

The acquisition of a proven goal-scorer like Vlahovic could provide Arsenal with what they need to go to the next level.

Reports suggested in January that Arsenal could have made a move to sign Vlahovic after missing out on Ollie Watkins. A deal never happened, but it will be interesting to see if their interest remains later this year when the summer transfer window opens.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.