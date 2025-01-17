Arsenal could turn to Botafogo striker Igor Jesus to help rectify the glaring issues Mikel Arteta's side has upfront, according to GIVEMESPORT's senior football correspondent Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners are in the market for a new striker following Gabriel Jesus' season-ending ACL injury. The Brazilian joins Bukayo Saka on the sidelines, which is a massive blow for Arteta. Several high-profile forwards have been linked to give the team vital firepower to continue challenging Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Fabrizio Romano refuted suggestions RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko is the subject of talks over a potential loan move to the Emirates. Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic has also been touted as a potential option, but Romano claims there's been no approach for the Serbian. The January transfer window is proving to be a difficult time to secure a blockbuster striker arrival.

Jacobs: Igor Jesus Is A Possible January Signing

Arsenal's Search For A New Striker Takes Twist

Jacobs touched on the situation regarding Arsenal adding a striker to Arteta's ranks this window. He told talkSPORT Sesko and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak won't be on the move this month, but Igor Jesus could be an option:

"I’ve heard some reports in the last 24 hours that Benjamin Sesko may be available. He’s a serious Arsenal target, but it’s not thought he would move in January. Alexander Isak, no chance of getting him away from Newcastle in January either." "Keep an eye on Igor Jesus, the young Brazilian, because something may be possible there in January.”

Igor Jesus is the latest name to be thrown into the mix to give Arteta more options in attack. The Brazilian has been in fine form for Botafogo, and it appears a January move might be on the cards. He has reportedly been on the radar of several Premier League clubs in the past two windows, including Fulham and Everton.

Botafogo were believed to be holding out for more than £16.5 million for the 'exceptional' 23-year-old amid interest from the Toffees last month. He has over two years left on his contract with the Brazilian outfit.

Igor Jesus Stats (Brazilian Serie A 2024-25) Appearances 22 Goals 5 Expected Goals 6.87 Scoring Frequency 293min Goals Per Game 0.2 Shots Per Game 2.6 Shots On Target Per Game 1.1 Goal Conversion 9% Ground Duels Won 2.8 (47%) Aerial Duels Won 2.1 (37%)

Igor Jesus is described as a centre-forward with 'good versatility' and capable of playing out wide, which will be a boost for Arteta. Saka's injury has been a massive headache as he's lost the England international's creativity and end product. He managed 25 goals in 56 games across competitions last season.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 17/01/2025.

