RB Leipzig are willing to sell Arsenal target Xavi Simons for £50m this summer amid his growing list of potential suitors, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Dutch international has emerged as a target for several Premier League clubs ahead of the transfer window, and Leipzig are expected to seize the opportunity to make a quick profit.

The Bundesliga club signed Simons permanently in January for €50m (£42m) from Paris Saint-Germain, but are not looking to keep him for much longer, with a host of European clubs now interested.

Simons’ representatives and intermediaries are believed to already be working on his next move, and Arsenal are staying 'well-informed' on developments surrounding the 21-year-old.

Arsenal Learn Xavi Simons Asking Price

RB Leipzig willing to sell for £50m

According to Bailey, Simons is ready to leave Leipzig in the summer, but is unlikely to join either Chelsea or Barcelona, who were previously linked with him.

The two clubs reportedly have more pressing priorities to address in the summer market and are not necessarily looking for a player with Simons’ profile.

Simons, praised as ‘one of the best 10s in the world’, has been impressive for Leipzig this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Although a natural attacking midfielder, the 21-year-old is also able to play on either wing and would have certainly been a useful option for Mikel Arteta amid Arsenal’s injury crisis this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Simons has won 26 caps for the Netherlands to date, scoring four goals and assisting another four.

Arsenal are preparing for their first piece of business under new sporting director Andrea Berta as they look to advance in the race for Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Sweden international has been identified as a key target by Berta alongside Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Xavi Simons' RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 19 Goals 7 Assists 4 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,631

