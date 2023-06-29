Arsenal will make more signings after Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners came close to winning the Premier League title last season, and it now looks like Mikel Arteta is determined to improve his squad and go that one step further next term.

Arsenal transfer news — Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber

According to multiple outlets, including The Athletic, Arsenal have made a £105m bid for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, which has been accepted.

Elsewhere, a report from Sky Sports claims that Manchester City have pulled out of the race to sign the England international, so it would be a shock if he did not end up at the Emirates at this point.

A switch to north London would see Rice link up with Havertz, whose move to Arsenal has now been confirmed.

The Gunners look set to get a boost in defence as well, with the reliable Fabrizio Romano reporting that they are close to landing Timber from Ajax.

What has Dean Jones said about Arsenal's transfer plans?

Jones says Arsenal will not stop at Rice, Havertz and Timber.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I expect Arsenal to put their foot on the ball after they get these next two signings through the door. It’s been an intense period trying to tie up Havertz, Timber and Rice, but they are in a very good place now and my information is that more signings will be coming — but not just yet.

"They will start getting the players in for pre-season and then assess how, when and where they attack the market further. It wouldn’t surprise me if there are two more to come — but not yet."

Will Arsenal end up being the winners of this transfer window?

They certainly could. Rice and Havertz have the potential to be great signings for Arteta's side.

Both have Premier League experience, while Rice is a real leader, recently captaining West Ham to European glory. As for Havertz, he has also delivered on the biggest stage, winning Chelsea the Champions League back in 2021, and the Germany international is an extremely versatile attacker as well.

With the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba, Arsenal already had a really good squad. Add Rice, Havertz, Timber and possibly a couple more new names to the mix, and you can probably expect another title charge from Arteta's men next season.