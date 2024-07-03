Highlights Arsenal are still interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi has a €60 million release clause, but is reticent to leave his boyhood club.

Arsenal may need to replace Thomas Partey this summer, so are lining up several potential midfield reinforcements.

Arsenal haven't given up on their pursuit of signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, although the player is content in Spain, according to journalist Charles Watts.

Zubimendi enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 campaign for Sociedad, featuring 45 times and scoring four goals across all competitions as the Basque club secured a Europa League spot by finishing sixth in La Liga. This impressive season has seen Arsenal reignite their interest in the 25-year-old, who reportedly has a €60 million (£50 million) release clause.

While in January it was suggested that the Gunners were 'backing away' from a deal for the Spaniard, partially due to his desire to remain in his home nation, journalist Watts believes that the north London club are still interested and haven't completely given up on a potential deal materialising.

Arsenal are Still Interested in Signing Zubimendi

The Gunners are long-term admirers

Born in San Sebastián, Zubimendi joined his boyhood club at the age of 12, and has been there since, developing and flourishing into a fully-fledged Spanish international. The deep-lying playmaker has now made 187 appearances for the Erreala, and has been described as 'world class' by ex-teammate and Arsenal player, Kieran Tierney.

The midfielder has been courted by Catalan giants Barcelona in the past, and has been monitored by Arsenal for some time. While the appeal of a move to a club of a greater stature may appeal to many footballers, the prospect of leaving a momentous legacy at your boyhood club may ultimately hinder the two potential suitors in acquiring the player.

Due to the moderate £52 million release clause, there is no stumbling block for Mikel Arteta and Edu with regards to negotiating with Sociedad, rather the issue being on the player's side.

However, writing on the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Charles Watts revealed Arsenal retain hope that the player may opt for a switch to the Premier League this summer, while he also confirmed interest in Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori in the same article.

He said:

"It will be interesting to see what happens with Martin Zubimendi once the Euros comes to an end. His future will be decided one way or the other and we know Arsenal are long-term admirers. "Getting him out of Real Sociedad won’t be easy, as he has suggested this himself given his love for the club, but I don’t think Arsenal have totally given up hope on that one yet."

While Arteta may have to wait until Spain's Euros exploits come to an end to approach Zubimendi, the tactician will likely be patient in any attempts to convince the player, with all reports suggesting he is a huge admirer of the player.

Zubimendi's 2023/24 La Liga Statistics Appearances 31 Goals 4 Assists 1 Progressive Passes Per 90 5.15 Pass Accuracy 85.7% Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.92

Arsenal Will Sign a Midfielder This Summer

They may need to replace Partey

In the same Daily Briefing, Watts claimed he'd be 'very surprised' if Arsenal don't sign a midfielder this summer. Indeed, a partner for Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard appears to be high on the agenda for the club's hierarchy, with question marks persisting over Thomas Partey's future at the Emirates.

The north London side are said to hold a 'genuine interest' in signing Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, but face stiff competition from Manchester City for the Brazilian's signature. Meanwhile, back in early June, Everton's Amadou Onana was understood to be in talks with the Gunners, but few concrete rumours about the Belgian have developed since these reports.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 03/07/2024