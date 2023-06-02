Arsenal could end up making a move for out-of-contract Borussia Dortmund star Raphael Guerreiro as a solution to their left-back problem, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are expected to be active in the transfer market, with left-back considered a key area for improvement.

Arsenal transfer news - Raphael Guerreiro

According to a story by The Times, Arsenal are expected to green-light the departure of Kieran Tierney this summer, with the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa both interested.

It will leave a vacant spot in the Gunners squad at left-back, with Mikel Arteta and Co. already scouring the market for replacements.

As per a report in The Sun, Manchester City star Joao Cancelo has been identified as one of the main targets, but Arsenal are said to have reservations over the £60 million asking price.

It leaves few alternatives left on the market, but Guerreiro, whose contract at Dortmund expires this summer, is one man tipped to be an option for the north Londoners.

What has Dean Jones said about Guerreiro to Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Arsenal's left-back search, transfer insider Jones said: "Their options for finding a new left-back are pretty limited because there are very few players intelligent and versatile enough to carry out the role so specifically that Arteta is looking for.

“Obviously Cancelo is one of those and there is already understanding at Arsenal of what it would take to sign him from City. If Arsenal are willing to pay up then City would not block the move, that’s the current feeling. It’s a stance they have held in the past and does not seem to be swayed by the fact Arsenal ran them closest in the title race this season.

“One other player I had mentioned to me recently is Raphael Guerreiro, who just announced his exit from Borussia Dortmund. I don’t think it progressed significantly since then and I know there are a couple of clubs on the continent further down the road with him, but he’s got that ability to play in midfield and to position himself in half-spaces that open up opportunities that Arteta finds so important, which is interesting.

“We have seen how Oleksandr Zinchenko has taken to life at Arsenal this season but with Kieran Tierney not in this same mould of full-back it is time for new possibilities to open up. It will be interesting to see what the club look to do at a time when they are also looking at right-back options in the market."

What would Guerreiro add to the Arsenal squad?

A player with plenty of experience, his departure has come as somewhat of a surprise in Germany, with some Dortmund fans still believing he's got more to give.

The 29-year-old notched up an impressive 224 appearances during his time at the Bundesliga outfit, registering 90 G/A contributions from left-back during that time too (Transfermarkt).

Confident with the ball at his feet, Guerreiro could provide the perfect balance to Arsenal's squad, should he arrive on a free transfer this summer.