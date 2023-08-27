Arsenal could make a late addition to their squad if two first-team players are sold before next week's deadline, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a mixed start to the season for Mikel Arteta's side, with suggestions starting to grow that the Spanish coach isn't happy with his squad.

Arsenal transfer news

Having eventually missed out on the title by five points last time around, Arsenal have done all they can to ensure they are fighting at the top of the table once again this season. That's included spending over £200 million on fresh talent, with Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya having all been added to the Arsenal roster.

But perhaps the standout signing not only from an Arsenal point of view, but also a league-wide perspective, was the £105 million acquisition of Declan Rice from West Ham United. While the Gunners might not have been able to pip Manchester City to the title last season, they were able to beat the treble-winners to the signature of Rice, who became the club's all-time record signing.

The pressure is now on Arteta and Co. to deliver a first league title in two decades this season, with plenty of people expecting the north London outfit to be fighting it out for top spot come May. But there are claims that Arsenal could make a last-minute addition to their squad, should they be successful in shipping out two first-team players before the September 1st deadline.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Arsenal's transfer plans?

When asked about what Arsenal fans can expect from their club in the final week of the window, transfer insider Jones suggested a new face could be arriving at the Emirates Stadium, but only if both Folarin Balogun and Nicolas Pepe have left the club.

On the current state of play in north London, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “We've seen it before with Arsenal (making late moves), but they are playing it down right now.

“Obviously, they still haven't been able to make any headway on actually getting Pepe out of the club, so that's a problem.

“Balogun has been stuck there too, but if they got both of those players out the door then there's always that feeling at the back of your mind that maybe Arsenal do just look to find something extra.

“Especially considering the last two matches have been like a bit more of a battle.

“They've been counting on winning by the odd goal and it could be it that becomes a theme across the season.”

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

It appears the challenge of selling Balogun is all but complete, with the striker on the verge of a move to Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

There had been suggestions that a fee of £50 million would be needed to free Balogun from his contract, with the USMNT international having impressed on loan in France last season. For Pepe, that task has been considerably harder, as Arsenal have struggled to shift the player they splashed a whopping £72 million on in August 2019.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that a contract termination had been mooted for Pepe, but so far there has been no advancement on that.