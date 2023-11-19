Highlights Arsenal could have the advantage in the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney at the Emirates Stadium in 2024, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add a top class centre-forward to his Gunners squad as they aim to challenge for the Premier League title again this season.

Arsenal could also be set to lose Kieran Tierney on a permanent deal but are interested in bolstering their midfield ranks with the signing of an ex-Premier League star.

Arsenal could be leaders in the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in 2024, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides the latest news on the Emirates Stadium outfit’s interest in the centre-forward.

Mikel Arteta needs a top-class number nine option in his Gunners squad if he aims to compete regularly for the top honours. The team missed the Premier League title during the 2022/23 season.

Arsenal are on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Still, they could feel they need a proven goalscorer to progress further in the competition when facing Europe’s elite. The north London outfit have generally made a positive start to the 2023/24 season domestically and on the continent but haven’t performed to the lofty standards they set during the 2022/23 campaign.

Toney expected to move in 2024

Arsenal have enjoyed an excellent spell under Arteta since the beginning of the 2022/23 season. The Gunners were reeling after missing out on qualifying for the Champions League the previous campaign, slipping to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League at the expense of arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. However, Arteta’s troops responded by putting up a brave fight for the Premier League title last time out, eventually succumbing to current treble holders Manchester City.

Arsenal will feel they could have clung to their spot at the top of the league had they had a centre-forward like Erling Haaland, whose goals fired the City to success domestically and on the continent. Gabriel Jesus scored only 11 in 26 Premier League appearances during the 2022/23 campaign, whereas Haaland netted 36 in 35 top-flight outings.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal and Chelsea want to sign Brentford’s Toney. The 27-year-old’s eight-month ban for betting offences ends on 16th January 2024, hinting that a winter transfer window move could be on the cards for the Gunners.

Toney, who has the “mindset of a lion”, according to Brentford head coach Thomas Frank, could cost as much as £100m, with the Bees intent on keeping him at the Gtech Community Stadium until the end of the season. On 13th November, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will prioritise signing a striker during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Premier League - 2022/23 top scorers Player Goals Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 36 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 30 Ivan Toney (Brentford) 20 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) 18 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 16 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) 15 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 15 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 15 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 14 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 14 All stats according to the Premier League

Jacobs claims that the internal view at Chelsea is that Toney would pick Arsenal if the two projects were presented to him in January. The journalist reveals that the centre-forward is keen on staying in London but could edge towards a move to the Emirates Stadium over Stamford Bridge. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“It isn't a given that Chelsea will just move for Toney. We've heard many links. Some within Chelsea like Toney, at the right price. But generally, the consensus is that Toney isn't at the top of the list. There's also a feeling that if Arsenal and Chelsea come in for Toney, he may prefer the move to Arsenal. He’s open to both offers and keen on staying in London, but if both projects came right now, Arsenal might turn Toney's head more than Chelsea. So Toney is the gettable one in January, but the price could be as high as £80m.”

Arsenal transfer news

As we edge towards 2024, there are plenty of transfer considerations for Arsenal to weigh up as they head into what they hope will be another year of improvement for the club. According to TEAMtalk, Real Sociedad are considering signing Gunners left-back Kieran Tierney on a permanent deal for £30m.

The Scotland international has joined the La Liga outfit on a season-long loan, having slipped behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order at the Emirates. There is no official option to buy Tierney in the loan deal, but Sociedad have been impressed with the left-back and are considering a deal to sign him permanently in 2024.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT has claimed that Arsenal want to sign Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves during the 2024 winter transfer window. Newcastle United are also interested in completing the loan signing of the Portugal international, but a mandate passed by Premier League clubs could block them from signing the 26-year-old.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund owns the Tyneside outfit and Al Hilal. Top-flight outfits are expected to pass a rule stopping teams with the same owners from loaning players to each other. Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has long admired Neves during his time at former club Wolverhampton Wanderers and could sanction a loan move in the coming weeks.

