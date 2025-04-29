Arsenal have been mocked for the tifo that they produced for their Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain after they turned down a £12,000 fan design. The club welcomed the Ligue 1 champions to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night for the first leg of their semi-final clash. Beating PSG would put the Gunners in the Champions League final for the first time since 2006. Mikel Arteta labelled the match the biggest for the club in 19 years and fans wanted to prepare for such an occasion with a mesmerising tifo to be displayed in the crowd.

Unfortunately, the one the club ultimately used was a major disappointment and they've been mocked mercilessly for the finished product. Fans have been quick to criticise the one they used and they did so on social media. As football fans often do too, they have been brutally honest.