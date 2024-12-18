Arsenal and Crystal Palace will go head-to-head in the EFL Cup quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night with both teams looking to edge closer to silverware.

The Gunners were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw with Everton at the weekend but will look to put that behind them as they chase their first trophy since the 2020 FA Cup win, while Palace have been in excellent form in recent weeks and are coming off an impressive 3-1 win over rivals Brighton this past weekend.

Both teams have injury concerns and with the busy festive schedule approaching the managers could look to make some changes, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Arsenal Team News

Calafiori still unavailable

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was able to welcome back Jurrien Timber and Gabriel from recent injuries against the Toffees and they came through unscathed, but Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko weren't available and are unlikely to recover in time for this game.

Declan Rice went off after feeling something in that game and while there is no update on his fitness he's unlikely to be risked. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain long-term absentees with knee injuries. Goalkeeper Neto is ineligible for the game as he is cup-tied.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Declan Rice Knock 18/12/2024 Riccardo Calafiori Knee 18/12/2024 Oleksandr Zinchenko Knee 18/12/2024 Ben White Knee 01/03/2025 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee 01/01/2025 Neto Ineligible 21/12/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta shared an update on the squad.

"He [Rice] is fine. We will make the decision on whether he’s available or not. "Alex [Zinchenko] and Riccy [Calafiori] will still be out of the squad for tomorrow.​​​​​​

Arsenal Predicted XI

Sterling and Nwaneri to start

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya; Lewis-Skelly, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney; Jorginho, Merino, Nwaneri; Saka, Jesus, Sterling.

Arsenal Predicted Substitutes: Setford (GK), Heaven (DEF), Timber (DEF), Nichols (DEF), Partey (MID), Odegaard (MID), Trossard (FWD), Havertz (FWD), Martinelli (FWD).

With Neto unavailable Raya is likely to continue in goal and there is a chance for a first appearance of the season for Kieran Tierney at left-back. Miles Lewis-Skelly could move to right-back to allow for Timber to rest, while Jakob Kiwior can provide the same for Gabriel.

Teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri should get the nod in a reshuffled midfield ahead of the captain, but Bukayo Saka is likely to start with Arteta knowing a win could be vital for the season. Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling have been regulars in this competition and should continue with starts.

Crystal Palace Team News

Wharton still ruled out

The Eagles extended their excellent form to just one defeat in their last nine games with a dominant 3-1 win over Brighton, and Oliver Glasner's squad is beginning to look stronger on paper with players returning from injury.

Adam Wharton remains sidelined with a groin injury after undergoing surgery while Joel Ward is a doubt with a calf injury. Chadi Riad has featured for the Under-23's and could come into the squad, but Daniel Munoz is suspended after picking up five yellow cards. Rob Holding and Matheus Franca are unavailable.

Crystal Palace Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Daniel Munoz Suspended 21/12/2024 Joel Ward Calf 18/12/2024 Adam Wharton Groin 21/12/2024 Chadi Riad Knee 18/12/2024 Rob Holding Other Unknown Matheus Franca Groin 12/01/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Glasner shared an update on his squad.

"Anyone who is tired will get a rest. It’s a quarter-final in a cup competition, and in every single game, we call up the fittest team. This will be the same tomorrow. "[Mateta] is OK. [Eze], we will take the final decision tomorrow, but it looks quite good. He got a hit on the top of his foot, and it’s swollen, but he could do a little bit of training today, and it looks good. We will decide tomorrow. Wharton can't train. It could be a few weeks. "I'm sure Eddie Nketiah will get minutes in his old stadium."

Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Ismaila Sarr to start again

Crystal Palace Predicted XI: Henderson; Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Lerma, Doucoure, Mitchell; Sarr, Nketiah, Eze.

Crystal Palace Predicted Substitutes: Turner (GK), Devenny (MID), Schlupp (MID), Lerma (MID), Kamada (MID), Kporha (FWD), Agbinone (FWD), Nketiah (FWD).

Despite the busy schedule this is a great opportunity for Glasner and Palace to build momentum and he is likely to go with a strong team. Nathaniel Clyne should come into the team in place of the suspended Munoz, while Cheick Doucoure can come in for minutes ahead of Jefferson Lerma. Ismaila Sarr is in great form and should keep his place in the side ahead of ex-Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah.