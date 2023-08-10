Arsenal target David Raya could be signed as previous backup goalkeeper Matt Turner didn’t provide enough competition for Aaron Ramsdale in a move backed to end badly at the Emirates Stadium, by Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta is on the verge of strengthening his department in the Gunners’ last line of defence ahead of this weekend’s Premier League kick-off.

Arsenal transfer news – David Raya

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Arsenal will sign Raya from Brentford on a loan deal worth £3m, holding the option to buy the goalkeeper outright for £27m at the end of the season.

The Spanish international has one year left on his contract with the Bees but will extend that before his loan departure so that the west London side can receive a transfer fee for his services next summer.

And the Gunners are keen to get a deal over the line before Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League opener with Nottingham Forest, as Arteta aims to have two top-class goalkeepers in place.

The 27-year-old may initially act as a backup to Ramsdale but could provide the Englishman with some rest ahead of Arsenal’s return to the Champions League this season for the first time since 2017.

Raya’s move comes after former backup goalkeeper Turner’s switch to Forest was confirmed this week, leaving the Gunners without senior cover for Ramsdale.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that agreeing personal terms with Raya won’t be an issue for Arsenal, with the Spain international keen on a move to the Emirates.

But Taylor is concerned about the move, believing you can’t have two goalkeepers good enough for the number one spot between the sticks vying for the position throughout the season.

What has Taylor said about Arsenal and Raya?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “From what I understand, I think that move is due to the fact Turner didn’t provide enough competition for Ramsdale as opposed to Arteta thinking Ramsdale isn’t good enough.

“If Raya comes in, I think it’s going to end badly because you can't have two goalkeepers that are that good and only one play, and I think it will create problems.”

What next for Arsenal?

With Raya’s incoming announcement expected imminently, Arsenal could look to clear some deadwood to balance the books out, having already signed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice this summer.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal would like to sell Nicolas Pepe for a transfer fee to Besiktas, following interest from the Turkish giants.

The same journalist claims that the Gunners are having talks behind the scenes with the Ivory Coast international over a viable exit plan.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has told GMS that striker Folarin Balgoun’s departure hinges on whether Arsenal are willing to drop their asking price of £50m for the United States international.

And journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Jorginho and Thomas Partey could leave the Emirates Stadium this summer and would listen to offers for each.