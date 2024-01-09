Highlights Arsenal's first major investment of 2024 could be securing the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

Raya is currently set to spend the remainder of the 2023/24 season on loan with the Gunners but could see his capture confirmed this month.

Mikel Arteta's side may also be exploring options in the full-back market, but any signings would need to be at the right price due to the club's Financial Fair Play situation.

Arsenal’s “first big investment” of 2024 will likely be to secure the permanent signing of on-loan Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on potential business at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have endured a recent wobble in their quest to go one better than last season and claim the Premier League title. They may look to the winter window as an opportunity to bolster their squad.

Mikel Arteta is keen to have players competing in every position, with squad depth being the side’s Achilles' heel in succumbing to eventual champions Manchester City during the 2022/23 campaign. Raya was one of several arrivals during the 2023 summer transfer window and could see his loan move made into a permanent one this month.

David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale competing at Arsenal

Having seen Aaron Ramsdale occupy the first-choice spot between the sticks during the 2022/23 campaign, Arteta decided that the England goalkeeper needed competition to keep him on his toes. United States international Matt Turner was unable to ever challenge the former Sheffield United stopper for a regular place in the side and was restricted to early-stage cup and Europa League appearances.

However, Arteta significantly bolstered his goalkeeping department when Arsenal confirmed Raya's signing on a season-long loan from Brentford in August 2023. The Gunners paid an initial £3m loan fee and had the option, which could become an obligation, to splash £27m on the Bees ‘keeper.

Raya, who has been labelled as being an "unbelievable character" following an article by Sky Sports, also extended his contract at Brentford by a further two years, effectively securing the west London outfit a fee for his services in the future. The Spanish stopper’s arrival coincided with Turner’s departure to Nottingham Forest, with Arteta feeling that he had two top-class options between the sticks.

In September, Raya would eventually displace Ramsdale in the Arsenal team in a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park and has maintained his status as the club’s No.1 option in goal ever since, with Ramsdale restricted to Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League dead-rubber appearances.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT (6th January) that he expects Arsenal to buy Raya outright but is unconvinced that a deal will take place during the winter transfer window, owing to the club’s Financial Fair Play situation. The Gunners reportedly spent over £200m in the summer, splashing the cash on West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

Raya’s signing on a permanent deal is almost certain to be completed, but it could be a matter of when with the winter and summer windows an option.

David Raya - Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Yellow cards 2021-22 (Brentford) 24 27 8 1 2022-23 (Brentford) 38 46 12 1 2023-24 (Arsenal) 15 16 5 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 09-01-24

Fabrizio Romano verdict on David Raya transfer

Romano believes that Arsenal’s first significant financial outlay of the year could be to sign Raya to a permanent contract. The transfer expert hints at a potential Gunners move for a full-back, but only at the right price. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“We know about the Financial Fair Play situation. I still believe that the first big investment for Arsenal will be to make that Raya deal permanent from Brentford. It's already something close to £30m. So, the investment will be important there, so I think Arsenal will look at the full-back market, but it has to be an opportunity.”

With three weeks of the winter transfer window remaining, Arteta will hope the club can conduct astute and reasonable business as he aims to get his side back on track in the Premier League. According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal are in talks with Everton over the potential signing of midfielder Amadou Onana.

The 22-year-old is reportedly keen on a switch to the Emirates Stadium, as his priority is to remain in the Premier League beyond his time at Goodison Park. The Belgium international would provide Arteta with another first-team option in the middle of the park alongside Martin Odegaard and Rice and could enable the club to sell Mohamed Elneny.

However, Football Insider reports that Everton have slapped a £60m price tag on Onana, which would make a move to north London unlikely this winter, given Arsenal’s preference to avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Meanwhile, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT (8th January) that Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez and Ajax defender Jorrel Hato are also on the radar at Arsenal, alongside Onana.

Arsenal return to Premier League action on 20th January when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League, looking to respond to their 2-1 defeat at Fulham on 31st December 2023. The Gunners then travel to Nottingham Forest on 30th January, hoping to avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered at The City Ground in May 2023, which confirmed Manchester City’s status as title winners.