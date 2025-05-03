David Raya is viewed among the best goalkeepers on the planet after a meteoric rise towards the top of European football during his two seasons with Arsenal. The Spanish shot-stopper has been incredible since making an initial loan move from Brentford, which was then made permanent in the summer.

His quick feet and cat-like reflexes were enough to convince Mikel Arteta that Raya was good enough to dislodge Aaron Ramsdale in the Gunners' goal. Not only that, but there was enough confidence that the 29-year-old could be the number one for a team with aspirations of lifting both the Champions League and Premier League.

While the latter won't be possible until next year at the earliest, the north London outfit are still in with a chance of winning the top European prize this term. A lot of thanks can go to the man between the sticks. In a recent interview with ex-Premier League 'keeper Ben Foster for Amazon Prime, Raya listed the top three players in his position at the moment, in his opinion.

David Raya's Top 3 Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker