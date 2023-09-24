Highlights Mikel Arteta is likely to start David Raya in goal for Arsenal against Tottenham as he has secured back-to-back clean sheets and fits Arteta's desired style of play for goalkeepers.

Raya's recent performances make it unlikely for Aaron Ramsdale to regain his spot in the starting XI, and he will have to deal with this competition for playing time.

It would not be a smart move for Arteta to keep switching between goalkeepers, as Raya has performed well and needs regular playing time to build understanding with defenders and gain momentum.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have some big decisions to make ahead of their game against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, and journalist Dean Jones has provided some insight to GIVEMESPORT on one player he expects to start.

The Spanish manager hasn't been afraid to tinker with his side so far this season.

Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday in what could be the Gunners' toughest test of the campaign. Ange Postecoglou is doing a sensational job at Hotspur Way so far, even despite losing Harry Kane in the summer transfer window. Spurs currently find themselves sitting in second place in the table, having won four of their first five games, drawing one.

Arsenal's performance against PSV Eindhoven will have given Arteta some welcome headaches in regards to team selection. Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus all came into the side after being on the bench against Everton the weekend before, so it will be interesting to see if any of them can retain their places on Sunday. It's certainly a nice problem to have for Arteta, with multiple different players fighting for their shirt. One of the major talking points leading up to the north London clash will be whether Arteta opts to play David Raya or Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks.

Jones has suggested that Raya's shirt is now his to lose and he expects him to be named in the starting XI against Spurs. The journalist adds that this is something that Ramsdale, who signed for the club for a fee of £30m, is now going to have to deal with, with Raya coming in and securing back-to-back clean sheets in goal. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I mean, it looks like it's Raya's shirt to lose at the moment. I'd be surprised if he wasn't in goal for the North London derby. When you change goalkeepers it is a big decision, however much Arteta wants to play down the competition. And Raya has come into the team and he's kept back to back clean sheets, as well as having that extra edge to his game that Arteta has talked about in terms of how he wants his goalkeepers to play now. So it's a moment that Ramsdale is going to have to deal with and come through."

The reality of the situation is, Raya has come in for the last two games and not put a foot wrong. The Spanish goalkeeper needs to build an understanding with his defenders and play regularly to gain momentum, so chopping and changing between the sticks isn't really a smart move.

David Raya vs Aaron Ramsdale - Premier League Stats Ramsdale Raya Appearances 151 63 Saves (%) 70.7% 77.7% Clean Sheet (%) 24.5% 33.3% Launched Passes Completed (%) 29.6% 40.7% Crosses Stopped (%) 5.2 8.1 Stats according to FBref

Even looking at Raya's statistics in comparison to Ramsdale throughout their time in the Premier League, the former is a clear winner. Although it may be slightly harsh on Ramsdale after an impressive season, Arteta is simply a perfectionist.