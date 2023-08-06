Arsenal know that personal terms to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya won’t be a problem, but could face another issue in the race for his signature at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta hopes to provide first-choice stopper Aaron Ramsdale with competition in his Gunners squad this season.

Arsenal transfer news – David Raya

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have submitted an opening offer worth £23m to Brentford for the services of Raya.

Meanwhile, The Athletic's David Ornstein claims that Brentford are expected to turn down the bid, but indicates the Gunners aren't too far off the club's valuation with their first proposal.

The Bees goalkeeper has already told the club he would like to leave for the opportunity to play for the Gunners, heading into the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

And Romano now claims that a new round of talks between Arsenal and Brentford are set to take place for Raya, with negotiations advancing to the key, final stages.

In May, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank suggested that Raya could leave for £40m.

However, the west London outfit may feel pressured to sell, given the 27-year-old has less than a year remaining on his £25,000 per-week contract.

Bayern Munich have also enquired about signing Raya this summer, but The Telegraph claims that the Spaniard would prefer a move to Arsenal over the Bavarian giants.

A move to the Gunners’ north London rivals in Tottenham Hotspur has also been touted, but nothing has come of a move to Hotspur Way so far.

The two-cap Spain international has been in fine form on Brentford’s return to the Premier League, keeping 20 clean sheets whilst conceding just 73 goals in 62 top-flight appearances.

And with Arsenal qualifying for this season’s Champions League, it would be ideal if Arteta had two first-choice goalkeepers at his disposal, enabling Ramsdale a rest on occasion.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta is now putting ‘serious pressure’ on Ramsdale following their interest in Raya.

And Jacobs has claimed that personal terms won’t be a problem for the stopper, dubbed “aggressive” by Frank, but suggests that Arsenal believe Brentford’s £40m asking price is too high.

What has Jacobs said about Arsenal and Raya?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Arsenal have the same perspective as Bayern and Spurs, that the £40m asking price that has been put out there publicly by Thomas Frank is too high.

“So, the situation at the moment is that they have player buy-in. They know that personal terms are not a problem. And again, Spurs and Bayern found, even though they were looking for a slightly different deal.

“It will be about whether you can get the price down. If they can’t, this will be followed by a decision as to whether that money is worth paying.”

What next for Arsenal this summer?

Having already signed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice for over £200m, Arsenal must be careful about their business for the remainder of the window to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are not purposely trying to price striker Folarin Balogun out of a move away from the Emirates.

That comes after Jacobs revealed the centre-forward has pleaded with the Gunners to drop their £45m price tag after turning Inter away from a transfer.

However, Brown has also told GMS that a move for Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is unlikely, given the hefty price tag the Serie A star could demand.