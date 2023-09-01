Arsenal could be set for a busy end to the transfer window, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides GIVEMESPORT with some potential incoming and outgoing news.

The focus is likely to be on offloading players before the deadline, but we could see a new addition at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal transfer news – Latest

The Gunners got their business done early this summer, bringing in David Raya, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber, but an injury to the latter could force Mikel Arteta’s side into bringing in further reinforcements. Kieran Tierney has also departed recently, so Arsenal could be left short in the defensive area. However, with plenty of players on their books who aren’t getting a look-in under Arteta, they may be looking to shift some deadwood.

Nicolas Pepe, Cedric Soares, and Albert Sambi Lokonga are all still contracted to the north London club, but all three are yet to make an appearance this season. In order to pull the trigger on a potential new signing, Arteta may be hoping to trim down his squad before securing the signature of a target. For the reasons above, Arsenal’s business during the summer transfer window might not be over just yet.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has provided an update on what we could see from Arsenal before the deadline on Friday evening.

What has Sheth said about Arsenal?

Sheth has suggested that Arsenal will now be working to offload Lokonga, Pepe, and Cedric before the window slams shut. The reporter adds that we certainly can’t rule out a potential incoming either.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The other players that they're looking to offload at Arsenal - you've got the likes of Cedric Soares, who doesn't look like he's in the plans. Nicolas Pepe as well. He's entered the final year of his contract. Up until Declan Rice came along this summer, he was still Arsenal's record transfer at £72m back in 2019. If they can't find a club for him, or they can't agree a deal with another club, I wouldn't rule out Arsenal and Pepe coming to some sort of mutual agreement on his contract, so that he becomes a free agent and then he can move on as a free transfer. So those are two to look out for and maybe Albert Sambi Lokonga as well.

“All of these players we knew from the outset of this transfer window weren't really going to be in Mikkel Arteta's plans. So it could be a busy couple of days for outgoings in particular, but just maybe keep your eye open for an incoming as well at Arsenal, because Mikel Arteta has said, we can't rule anything in or out just yet."

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Arsenal?

One player who looks set to stay at the Emirates Stadium is Gabriel Magalhaes. According to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Arsenal will only offload the defender if an ‘astronomical bid’ arrives at the table. With Tierney out the door and Timber injured, Arteta can’t afford to lose another player at the back. Arsenal fans will be hoping that they are able to celebrate at least one more signing before the window closes.