William Saliba's new Arsenal contract has now been sorted, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively informed GIVEMESPORT.

The defender was set to become a free agent next year, but the Italian journalist says he will be staying at the Emirates on a long-term deal.

Arsenal contract news — William Saliba

According to 90min, Saliba's contract extension, as well as Reiss Nelson's, could be confirmed this week.

Last month, The Athletic reported that the 22-year-old had agreed a new four-year deal with Arsenal in a huge boost to Mikel Arteta.

The same outlet also claimed that Saliba was attracting interest from other clubs in the Premier League and abroad, but the Frenchman has decided to remain in north London.

He was an extremely important player for the Gunners last season, so losing him would have been a major blow for Arteta.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about William Saliba's contract situation at Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, Romano said: "For Saliba, it's done. Saliba will be an Arsenal player on a long-term contract. Everything has been agreed. He already said yes."

How delighted will Mikel Arteta be with William Saliba's new contract?

He will be ecstatic. Again, the centre-half was so crucial for Arsenal in the 2022/23 campaign, helping his side to mount a title challenge.

As per WhoScored, Saliba made three clearances a game, which was the second-highest average in his squad. He won two aerial duels per match as well, which was also the second-highest average among his team-mates, showing just how important he was for the Gunners at the back.

The France international picked up an injury towards the end of the season and Arsenal could just not cope in his absence.

It saw him miss games against Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton, a run of fixtures that probably cost the north London club the title in the end.

They took just three points out of nine from those matches before losing 4-1 against eventual champions Manchester City at the Etihad.

Arteta looks to have learned from that as his side close in on the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

According to the MailOnline, Arsenal are about to wrap up a deal for the 22-year-old, who will improve their options in central defence.

All in all, with Arsenal active in the transfer window and Saliba, who is valued at around £55m by Transfermarkt, committing his future to the club, it has been a great summer for the Premier League outfit so far.