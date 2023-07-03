Arsenal’s deal for West Ham United ace Declan Rice is ‘basically done now, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Arsenal persuasion, mainly due to Rice and Kai Havertz entering the fold, but Jurrien Timber’s potential switch is another exciting addition, too.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice

Arsenal broke the British record transfer fee when they swooped in for the 43-cap England international in a deal worth £105m, per talkSPORT.

Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that a deal was ‘on the verge’ of completion but it was the minor details of the 24-year-old’s contract that were left to fine tune before an official announcement.

It is a real statement of intent from the Gunners, who are looking to build on the success of their last campaign.

Although they concluded the season five points off the pace, they were the only team in the top flight to rival Manchester City. Now, their progress will only benefit from the latest addition of Rice.

An announcement is now just moments away and Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the north London side are keen to make a ‘big deal’ out of this transfer; but can you really blame them?

What did Dean Jones say about Declan Rice and Arsenal?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT on Monday afternoon that Arsenal’s record-breaking signing of Declan Rice is ‘basically done’ and that it marks a really crucial time in Arteta’s tutelage as head boss.

He said: “I’m told that it’s basically done now. Everything’s ready for his unveiling, everything I’m hearing is positive. Arsenal want to make a big deal out of this transfer as it really is a serious moment in their rise under Arteta to land a player like him.

"This is a new Arsenal, the last season was not a one-off and they’re determined to prove that they’re here to stake a claim as Premier League heavyweights again and Declan Rice is going to be absolute pivotal part of what they do going forward.”

What will Declan Rice bring to north London?

Rice is an all-rounder, plus he will bring heaps of Premier League with him, which is an added bonus.

The 24-year-old, per Fbref, recorded a league-high 63 interceptions last season, showing he will bring an added sense of defensive solidity in front of Arsenal’s back line.

The same website perfectly illustrates his calmness on the ball as he has recorded 2.42 carries and 6.6 progressive passes per 90, while completing 86.5% of his passes in the last 365 days.

He upped his goalscoring numbers in 2022/23, too, all while captaining West Ham to their first European trophy in 48 years. His leadership ability - combined with his inherent talent - is a match made in heaven and one that Arsenal will benefit from in years to come.

Born and raised in London, Rice decided to make the remain in the country’s capital and Arteta is keen to integrate him into squad proceedings as early as possible, and it’s clear to see why.