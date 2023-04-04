Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka is expected to sign a new contract with the Premier League leaders, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Saka has shone in Mikel Arteta's title-chasing side this season, and it's anticipated the England international will be rewarded for his efforts.

Arsenal contract news - Bukayo Saka

According to a report from The Athletic earlier this year, Saka has already verbally agreed a new deal with Arsenal.

It claims the winger has green-lighted a long-term contract with the north London outfit, amid concerns about his future with the Gunners.

Transfer insider Dean Jones had previously told GIVEMESPORT that Saka was a player of interest for reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

It's suggested Pep Guardiola is keen on the young forward, but had conceded any future transfer was unlikely to materialise.

Instead, with a first Premier League triumph in almost two decades just around the corner, Arsenal look set to keep hold of their prized asset, for a few more seasons at least.

Saka, who currently earns a reported £70,000 per week at the Emirates Stadium, is said to be enjoying his time with Arsenal, with an announcement about the new deal expected to arrive in due course.

What has Ben Jacobs said about the Saka contract situation?

When quizzed on the timeline surrounding Saka's extension, CBS reporter Jacobs insisted the deal had been agreed upon, with the formalities the only aspect needing to be finalised.

On the 21-year-old's contract extension, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "The Saka deal is basically done, at least it has been done verbally for quite some time now and it's just a case of ironing out the final few details.

"But it's been obvious I think really since the European Championships that Saka wanted to stay at Arsenal.

"However, these big deals can take time and you can want to stay with your heart, but then you have to start negotiating with your head to get terms that match that desire to stay.”

How has Saka been performing for Arsenal this season?

It's no surprise that Arsenal are so keen to land fresh terms for Saka, given how well he's been performing this season.

As per WhoScored's rankings, Saka is the second-highest performer for the Gunners in the Premier League, notching up an impressive 7.45 rating.

That comes on the back of Saka's stellar showings for the league leaders, with the London-born star boasting an eye-catching 22 G/A contributions from 29 outings (Transfermarkt).

The imminent contract extension presents reassuring news for the Arsenal faithful, as it demonstrates unlike previous seasons, the north Londoners are now in a position to retain their best talents, with few if any of them more important than Saka himself.