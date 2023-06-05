Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Reiss Nelson, with a contract extension now 'imminent' for the youngster, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Nelson had been tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, with West Ham United one of the sides sniffing around the forward.

Arsenal contract news - Reiss Nelson

As per a report by MailOnline, Arsenal are closing in on a deal which will see Nelson extend his stay with the Gunners beyond next month.

It had looked as if the London-born star was going to leave the club at the end of the campaign, with his contract at the Emirates Stadium set to expire.

Instead, the £38,000-per-week earner has had a change of heart and now looks likely to be staying at his boyhood club for the foreseeable future.

A report from The Evening Standard last month had hinted that Nelson was considering ditching Arsenal in search of regular game time elsewhere.

It's claimed that West Ham had been in contact regarding a free transfer, with Nelson reportedly open to a move from north London to the east.

Of course, that currently looks unlikely, with the young forward being tipped to agree on fresh terms with the capital club, as a deal, according to transfer insider Jones, is now looking 'imminent'.

What has Dean Jones said about Nelson staying at Arsenal?

On the brink of leaving less than a month ago, it's been some turnaround for Nelson, who is now most likely to stay at Arsenal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the 23-year-old's extension, Jones said: “Mikel Arteta seems on board with it, he's completely happy with Reiss Nelson staying at the club, so at the moment it is still looking like a deal is imminent.”

Is Nelson making the right decision by staying at Arsenal?

Despite netting a last-minute winner against Bournemouth back in March, Nelson barely made an impression on what was an otherwise stellar season for Arsenal.

Featuring in only 18 of the Gunners' matches this term, Nelson racked up a less-than-impressive combined total of 589 minutes on the field (Transfermarkt).

Within that time he did manage to contribute a solid six G/A, but Nelson will be well aware heading into next season that his role within the squad is unlikely to change.

While the lure of Champions League might've pushed him towards agreeing upon an extension, the lack of time on the pitch should be a concern for the 23-year-old, especially given this is a crucial period in his career.

And with West Ham, among other Premier League sides, said to have been keen, there is a feeling that Nelson might be choosing the wrong option by extending.