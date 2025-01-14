Arsenal are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi in a £51m deal for Mikel Arteta for the summer, according to Sami Mokbel.

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Spain international and have made their move to bring him into the squad during 2025, but will have to wait until the end of the season to complete the deal.

Arteta is keen to bolster his midfield options further after the arrival of Mikel Merino in the summer and Zubimendi is seen as the ideal target for the number six position, and Arsenal have now seemingly got their man.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, a deal for the "world-class" star is 'virtually complete' with just final details to be sorted. Arsenal will pay Zubimendi's £51m release clause, and while they wanted to do the deal during the January transfer window Real Sociedad have insisted on delaying the deal until the summer and the player won't push to leave earlier.

Zubimendi rejected the chance to join Liverpool during the last summer window as Arne Slot targeted him, while Man City have also shown an interest in the player since the injury to Rodri earlier in the campaign.

But with Thomas Partey and Jorginho both out of contract at the end of the season, Arsenal have accelerated their interest to beat their rivals to his signature and he is now expected to move to the Emirates Stadium in July.

With a deal for Zubimendi essentially wrapped up, Arsenal are now set to focus their attentions on strengthening their attacking department this month.

Bukayo Saka has been ruled out until March after undergoing hamstring surgery, while Gabriel Jesus is set for a length spell on the sidelines after rupturing his ACL during the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United this past weekend.

Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz are the only senior attackers currently fit at the club, with Ethan Nwaneri also sidelined with a muscular injury.

