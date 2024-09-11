Martin Odegaard's injury for Norway on international duty could have repercussions for Arsenal in their title race hopes, with the midfield star set to miss the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend and potentially a huge away trip to Manchester City next week - and journalist Martin Hardy has stated that although there are 'positive' noises of a quick return, it is a 'massive blow' to Mikel Arteta's men in a busy month in their campaign.

Odegaard was crocked with an ankle injury in the second half of Norway's 2-1 win over Austria on Monday, before being photographed boarding a jet on crutches to leave Gunners fans sweating over the possibility of missing out on their star playmaker for the next few weeks. And whilst he hasn't broken any bones to rule him out for the long-term, Hardy still thinks it is a massive blow for Arsenal.

Hardy: Odegaard Injury 'Huge Blow' to Arsenal

The midfielder is one of their most consistent stars

Speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, Hardy stated that despite 'positive' whispers of a return for Odegaard in the coming weeks, the reports citing good news are suggesting that the playmaker has picked up ligament damage.

Martin Odegaard's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =6th Goals 8 4th Assists 10 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.9 1st Shots Per Game 2.2 2nd Match rating 7.37 3rd

And that will only set Odegaard back at least for a couple of games, and without doubt for the north London derby. He said:

"Yeah, it's an absolutely massive blow. And even the noises that are trying to be positive suggested that that's ligament damage. "If it's any form of ligament damage that is him probably out of the next couple of games, never mind a really big game so early on in the season on Sunday. "He is the player that makes Arsenal tick, he's the captain - when he plays well, they just look an even better team."

Odegaard Replacements May Not Be Adequate

The Norwegian has a creative spark no one can match at Arsenal

Odegaard's influence cannot be overstated for Arsenal. Not only is he one of the Premier League's best creative sparks throughout the entirety of the campaign, but he rarely misses games through injury and, in that sense, it's unusual for Arsenal to head into a top-flight game without their Norwegian skipper.

The midfielder has registered 23 goals and 17 assists in his previous two full seasons in the top-flight, which is an extraordinary return - alongside playing a key role in attacks where he doesn't end up with a goal contribution - and that cannot be spoken about enough with Arsenal's key creator across the season being ruled out of action.

Kai Havertz is likely to feature in his role for the Tottenham game, and whilst the German has found luck in a new striking role as the Gunners went on a title run last season, he is still somewhat lacking when playing as a creative midfielder and so the chances that Arsenal get in the north London derby could be less frequent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Odegaard has made 61 caps for Norway - but he has only scored three goals.

Nonetheless, Odegaard's return will be of huge importance to Arteta and there is enough attacking talent to rally around his loss; Leandro Trossard can play in any of the attacking roles, and Raheem Sterling's signing means that he can feature up front if needs be - alongside Gabriel Jesus, who has slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium in recent months.

