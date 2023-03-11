Arsenal will keep an eye on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, the Evening Standard's Simon Collings has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Collings expects West Ham United's Declan Rice to be the Gunners' priority heading into the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news — Moises Caicedo

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are still chasing Caicedo after failing to sign him in January.

Back then, The Independent claimed that Brighton valued the 21-year-old at £90m, but it wouldn't be a surprise if his price tag has now gone up.

Caicedo recently signed a new contract at the Amex Stadium, which will take his stay on the south coast to 2027.

"This is fantastic news for the club, our fans, for me and most importantly for Moises. It will make us stronger as we move forward towards our targets on the pitch," Roberto De Zerbi told Brighton's official website.

What has Simon Collings said about Moises Caicedo and Arsenal?

Collings thinks Arsenal will continue to keep tabs on Caicedo but doubts he will be their priority this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Evening Standard journalist said: "I feel like Arsenal's priority is going to be Declan Rice. But if you looked in a year's time, Jorginho will be out of contract, [Mohamed] Elneny will be out of contract, and suddenly that number six position again, with [Thomas] Partey being a year older, looks like it needs filling.

"So I think he's a player Arsenal will keep an eye on but, for the summer, I would say that Rice is the priority."

Will Arsenal sign Moises Caicedo this summer?

It looks unlikely. While they clearly did want him in the January transfer window, it now appears that they'll prioritise signing Rice.

Kaya Kaynak, football.london's chief Arsenal writer, recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England international is the Gunners' top midfield target.

Again, the Ecuadorian has also put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at Brighton, giving the Seagulls even more leverage in any potential negotiations over a sale. In short, they would probably price him out of a move this summer.

All in all, then, while Arsenal may still have Caicedo on their radar, a move to the Emirates in the next transfer window doesn't seem like it's going to happen. Rice is the midfielder Mikel Arteta appears to be desperate for, while Brighton are likely to slap another ridiculous price tag on Caicedo's head.