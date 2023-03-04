Arsenal transfer target Declan Rice could be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Arsenal transfer target Declan Rice could be “very open” to a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The West Ham United captain is largely expected to leave the London Stadium in 2023, with Mikel Arteta’s side being one of the interested parties in his services.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice

According to a January report in The Times, Arsenal have now made Rice their top target for the summer transfer window and are optimistic that a fee of £80m will be enough to secure his signature later in the year.

The same publication has now revealed that the 24-year-old is one of four options on Arteta’s shortlist, with Champions League qualification now seeming to be an inevitable prospect next season.

As per talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Rice is currently prefers a move to the Emirates over the likes of Chelsea, with the reporter having stated: “Declan Rice is one for the summer, and it does appear he’s favouring a move to Arsenal.”

Journalist Paul Brown has recently suggested to GiveMeSport that the Irons skipper would be a “certain starter every week” for the Gunners, hinting that the former Chelsea youth academy product could be convinced on a move to north London in 2023.

And Jacobs believes that Rice’s admiration for Arsenal and Arteta could suggest that “he is very open” on a switch to the capital club this summer.

What has Jacobs said about Arsenal and Rice?

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “Rice has said that he admires Arsenal, their form, their style, and Mikel Arteta, which would also suggest that he is very open to a move to Arsenal.”

Would Rice be a good signing for Arsenal?

Rice – who has previously been dubbed as a “monster” by ESPN’s David Cartlidge – would likely be an excellent signing for Arsenal ahead of next season and is likely to walk straight into Arteta’s side.

The 39-cap England international has played a part in one of the most successful periods in the Irons’ recent history, having helped the club to two back-to-back European finishes in the Premier League during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns as well as a Europa League semi-final appearance last season.

The 6 foot 1 midfielder has made almost 200 Premier League appearances throughout his career thus far, indicating that he should seamlessly adapt to Arteta’s system at Arsenal, having already acclimatised to the top flight over the past four years.

However, Rice may feel that he has now earned his chance at playing for one of the league’s elite clubs, and the prospect of Champions League football may be enough to entice him to make the move to Arsenal ahead of London rivals Chelsea.