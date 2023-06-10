Arsenal are in a 'very, very good' position to sign Declan Rice, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Rice has long been touted for a move away from West Ham United, and it appears as though it will finally happen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Arsenal news - Declan Rice

The Hammers have struggled this season, but Rice has been fantastic and was one of the main driving forces behind both their survival in the league and their recent triumph in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Arsenal have admired the midfielder for some time now, and SkySports reported that West Ham rejected two bids from the Gunners for Rice in the January transfer window just gone.

His performances this season, particularly in the latter half, which led to pundit Alan Smith describing him as "world-class", would have only cemented the North London club's interest further.

What did Dean Jones say about Declan Rice and Arsenal?

Jones revealed that a potential deal for Rice would likely need to include a large sum upfront, rather than Arsenal being able to finance the deal via instalments.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "So Arsenal aren't in a position here where they can pay some now and spread the rest over four years or anything like that. It might be a case whereby they've got to make their initial big payment and then follow it up with the two windows that follow after that, in order to satisfy West Ham's demands over this deal.

"That's the sort of scenario I think that we're looking at here. But Arsenal definitely got a very, very good chance of landing Declan Rice, if they can do that. The player's up for it, and he would love to stay in the Premier League. There's no doubt about that. I know in Germany, they've been getting a bit excited about him going to Bayern Munich, but the chances of him doing that at the moment are slim."

Where would Declan Rice fit in at Arsenal?

If the Gunners were able to land Rice, there appear to be two main roles in which Mikel Arteta may choose to deploy him.

The first of which is as direct competition for Thomas Partey in the holding midfield position. In Arteta's system, Partey is incredibly important and at times, is tasked with defending the entire midfield on his own. When the Ghanian is injured or rested, the drop-off in quality to his replacement is far too much and Rice would fix that.

The second of which would be as a fluid number eight - the so-called 'Granit Xhaka role' within this Arsenal team. With Xhaka looking as though he will be departing the club, Arteta needs to find a replacement for him, and Rice could fill that role.

Although he is predominantly a defensive player, Rice has shown glimpses of attacking prowess under David Moyes and Arteta, as he did with Xhaka, could develop that side of his game even further.