Arsenal are “ready to push” for the signing of West Ham United captain Declan Rice “very soon”, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are looking to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield options during the upcoming transfer window ahead of the club’s first Champions League campaign since the 2016/17 season.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal remain in pole position to sign Rice this summer, despite Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich monitoring the midfield general.

The same publication says that the London-born star’s camp has been informed of the German champions’ interest but is likely to remain in the Premier League.

The Irons skipper has been the subject of plenty of speculation over the last 12 months, with Sky Sports recently suggesting that the east London outfit would accept a fee of £120m from a Champions League club.

With Rice rejecting the offer of an extension to his £60,000 per-week deal at the London Stadium, West Ham may feel forced into selling the 24-year-old this summer, with his contract expiring at the end of next season.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could step up the ante in their pursuit of Rice and make a “formal bid” in June.

And Romano’s view corroborates with the Sky Sports man, with the Italian journalist stating the Gunners feel they are “absolutely in the race” for the homegrown talent’s signature.

What has Romano said about Arsenal and Rice?

Speaking about the competition for the signing of Rice, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Arsenal feel they are absolutely in the race. They want Declan Rice and will be ready to push on that situation very soon.”

Would Rice be a good signing for Arsenal?

Rice, described as an “absolute monster” by ESPN UK’s David Cartlidge, would be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad, which could be light on numbers with Granit Xhaka set to leave the Emirates Stadium for Bayer Leverkusen.

The 41-cap England international has made 49 appearances this term, hitting the back of the net five times and registering four assists whilst helping guide the Hammers to next week’s Europa Conference League final.

It’s no surprise that with an average WhoScored rating of 7.01, Rice is ranked as the best-performing player in David Moyes’ squad, making two clearances, one tackle and 1.5 interceptions per 90 minutes.

Therefore, Rice looks to be the ideal all-round midfielder, and having experienced being club captain at West Ham for the last 12 months could provide the leadership qualities that Arteta craves in his side.