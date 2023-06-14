Arsenal want to unveil Declan Rice as their first signing at the Emirates Stadium this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his Gunners squad ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are close to agreeing on a fee with West Ham United for the signing of Rice, which could total more than £100m, including add-ons.

Irons chairman David Sullivan confirmed to talkSPORT last week that the club captain will leave the London Stadium this summer after leading the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory following a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in Prague.

The £60,000 per-week earner could quadruple his salary if he moves to the Emirates Stadium and would break the north London outfit’s record transfer fee.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal appear to be the club Rice is most interested in signing for during the summer transfer window.

And Jones has claimed that the Gunners’ signing of the West Ham star would “show a clear intent” for how the team want to kick on.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Rice?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Arsenal’s aim is to unveil Declan Rice this summer as their first signing. I think that would show a clear intent for how this team wants to kick on. We don't know if that will be possible or how the negotiating will go. But another reason to get this done quickly is the hijack threat.”

Would Rice be a good signing for Arsenal?

Given Granit Xhaka looks set for a move from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen this summer, the Gunners need to sign Rice, described as "exceptional" by pundit Matthew Upson, as a necessity if they are to keep a healthy number of midfielders available to Arteta for next season.

The 41-cap England international has made 245 appearances throughout his career at West Ham, hitting the back of the net 15 times and providing 13 assists from a holding midfield role.

And the London-born star has been part of the most successful period in the Irons’ recent history, securing two top-seven Premier League finishes, reaching a Europa League semi-final, and securing this season’s Europa Conference League title.

Therefore, Rice may feel that now is the time to step up to a Champions League-level club as he looks to test himself on the biggest stage.