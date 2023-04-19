Arsenal transfer target Declan Rice is “very interested” in moving to the Emirates Stadium during the summer transfer window, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his midfield options as his Gunners squad prepare to balance Premier League and Champions League football next season.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice

According to The Evening Standard, Rice is Arsenal’s number one transfer target for the summer market and there is growing confidence around the Emirates Stadium that they can secure the West Ham United captain’s signature.

The same report says that the Irons have previously demanded £150m for the 24-year-old’s services as the Gunners look to beat Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United to his signing.

Arsenal are currently leading the race to win the Premier League this season, and the owners are prepared to back Spanish head coach Arteta with funds to add to his squad in the summer.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north London outfit could prepare to part with £80m to sign Rice in the transfer window.

And Jones believes that Rice’s conversation with Arteta at full-time in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at West Ham last weekend enables him to build a relationship with the head coach before a potential switch in the summer.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Rice?

Speaking about Rice’s options this summer, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He's very interested in joining Arsenal. Chats with the manager and the captain are good PR for him, and it's good for him to start relationship building ahead of the talks that will happen in the summer.”

Would Rice be a good signing for Arsenal?

Rice, previously dubbed a “monster” by ESPN UK editor David Cartlidge, has proven to be an excellent Premier League midfielder since making his top-flight debut in 2017.

The 41-cap England international has made almost 200 top-division appearances for the Irons, hitting the back of the net eight times whilst producing ten assists.

The London-born star has been a regular for David Moyes’ side during one of the most successful periods of their recent history, securing back-to-back top-seven Premier League finishes.

The Hammers skipper also played a role in last season’s run to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Therefore, Rice would be an excellent signing for Arsenal and Arteta and beating domestic rivals to his signature would come as a nice boost to the club as they prepare for life back in the Champions League next season.