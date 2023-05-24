Arsenal's potential signing of Declan Rice has been made a “priority” for the Emirates Stadium outfit heading into the upcoming transfer window, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add a new midfielder to his Gunners squad as a matter of necessity this summer.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice

According to Sky Sports News, Arsenal are expected to make a bid to West Ham United for the services of Rice at the end of the season, whilst Bayern Munich have made contact with his representatives.

The same report says that the 24-year-old has a “gentleman’s agreement” with the east London outfit that he can leave this summer, provided the club receive the £120m fee demanded.

Discussions are ongoing inside the Emirates Stadium over the chances of the Gunners signing the Irons captain, with David Moyes hinting the player will cost a British record transfer fee.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are preparing a deal “internally” to secure the services of the £60,000 per-week star as Arteta looks to balance Premier League and Champions League football next term.

And Romano has revealed that the club will prioritise the signature of Rice but are still interested in Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo, who has gained the attention of “many clubs” and could cost in excess of £70m this summer.

What has Romano said about Arsenal and Rice?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Declan Rice is a priority target. Caicedo is an opportunity that Arsenal wanted to get into in January, but that was not easy.

“So, I would say Declan Rice is the priority. For Caicedo, the interest is still there, but there are many, many clubs interested.”

What next for Arsenal and Rice?

After missing out on this season’s Premier League title, Arsenal will be eager to bolster their squad to challenge for English football’s biggest prize next season.

And with Granit Xhaka’s departure to Bayer Leverkusen looking a certainty, the desire to sign Rice will have increased in recent weeks.

Rice has also outlined his Champions League ambitions, telling the media on World Cup duty in December (via The Guardian): “I’ve been playing consistently well for my club, and I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends here who are playing Champions League and for big trophies.”

Therefore, with the 41-cap England international hinting that a move could be forthcoming, Arsenal may feel now is the perfect chance to pounce on one of the country’s most consistent performing midfield options.