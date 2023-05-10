Arsenal could sign two midfielders at the Emirates Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his options in the centre of the park ahead of the Gunners’ return to the Champions League next season.

Arsenal transfer news – Midfielders

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal must pay £120m to secure the signature of top target Declan Rice in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has just over a year remaining on his contract at the London Stadium, potentially forcing the Irons into a reluctant sale at the end of the season.

The Hammers can extend his deal by 12 months, but the east London outfit may choose to take the money as they aim to secure a replacement.

Meanwhile, Arteta has impressively guided Arsenal to a spot in next season’s Champions League for the first time since 2016/17, as the club looks to bolster their squad to cope with the domestic and continental balance.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently described Declan Rice as an “all round midfield package” amid the Gunners’ interest in the England stalwart.

And Sheth believes that Arsenal could also move for a second midfielder on top of Rice this summer amid links to a second attempt at signing Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo.

What has Sheth said about Arsenal’s midfielder targets?

Asked if there was a chance Arsenal could bring in two midfielders this summer, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “There’s every chance. We know that Rice is the priority target, but you've got to remember that in January, we knew of the interest in Declan Rice, but we also knew that they'd made two or three bids for Moises Caicedo at Brighton as well.

“Was it one or the other? Or were they being ambitious and thinking ‘Let's try and get both of these players?’

“I think they will definitely try and get one in that area in the summer.”

What could Arsenal’s starting XI look like next season?

With Arsenal seemingly interested in adding Rice and Caicedo to their squad next season, Arteta could have a new-look midfield ahead of the campaign’s kick-off in August.

The Gunners are also reportedly interested in signing a right-back at the Emirates Stadium.

Ben White, usually regarded as a centre-back, has occupied the right side of defence this season.

The Evening Standard’s Simon Collings has previously suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the north London outfit could revisit a move for Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda after the full-back turned down a switch in January.

With Arteta helping Arsenal to their best Premier League season over the last decade, the Gunners hierarchy could be willing to back the Spaniard as he leads them into an exciting period at the Emirates Stadium.