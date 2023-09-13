Highlights Arsenal have been provided with a "big win" following a recent Euro 2024 qualifier.

The Gunners secured the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer to bolster their squad.

Mikel Arteta's side make their return to the Champions League this month.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice provided the Emirates Stadium outfit with a “big win” when he won the ball off Mykhailo Murdyk in last weekend’s Euro 2024 qualifier between Ukraine and England, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on a transfer saga involving the Gunners.

Head coach Mikel Arteta is building a side which he hopes will compete on both a Premier League and Champions League stage.

Arsenal news – Declan Rice and Mykhailo Mudryk

It was the tale of two Arsenal transfer targets in last Saturday’s Euro 2024 qualifier between Ukraine and England, as Rice and Mudryk faced off against each other on the international stage.

Gunners left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko gave the Eastern European side a first-half lead in Wroclaw before Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker levelled before half-time. However, the highlight for some Arsenal fans could have been when Rice dispossessed Mudryk, with the England international playing his first international fixture since his move across London from West Ham United this summer.

The capital club had looked set to sign Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January in a deal worth £80m after the winger bagged 18 goal contributions in the first half of last season. But just as it looked like Arsenal had got their man, Chelsea came in with a bid worth close to £89m, swooping the 22-year-old from under the noses of Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar, deciding to move to west London instead of north.

Arsenal responded to the setback by signing Brighton & Hove Albion and Belgium winger Leandro Trossard for £27m, providing cover for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in the wide areas. Whilst Arteta’s side failed to secure their first Premier League title in almost twenty years, Chelsea slumped to a 12th-placed finish, having failed to hit their stride despite their heavy January spending.

In 20 appearances for the Blues, Mudryk has produced two assists and is yet to hit the back of the net, hinting that Arsenal inadvertently swerved a potential flop at the start of the year. Journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT last month that Mudryk has ‘shown absolutely nothing’ to justify his price tag in west London.

Mykhailo Mudryk vs Chelsea squad - Premier League 2023/24 Output Squad Rank Shots per game 0.7 =10th Key passes per game 0.7 8th Dribbles per game 0.7 =10th Pass success rate 77.4% 16th Average rating 6.15 15th

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Mudryk?

Jones says that Rice taking the ball off Mudryk in last weekend’s qualifier is a “big win” for Arsenal and that the club’s supporters can look forward to domestic action resuming this weekend. Asked how fans would react to the incident, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“Yeah, he did make easy work of it, and Mudryk is finding life tough at the moment. It seems like he's playing with the weight of the world on his shoulders, and that's not the style of the player we're expecting to see. Mudryk is struggling majorly, and he needs a run of games. But when Rice takes the ball off him like that, it's a big win for Arsenal. Your big shiny new signing taking the ball off the guy who snubbed you and is failing to fulfil his potential. Another reason for Arsenal fans to look forward to domestic action resuming.”

How have Arsenal spent the money intended for Mudryk?

Arsenal were frustrated to lose out on Mudryk to their London rivals earlier this year but will be satisfied with how the situation has turned out for them, having made several key additions this summer.

The Gunners broke the transfer record for a British player when they welcomed Rice, who arrived at the Emirates Stadium in a deal worth £105m in July. Arsenal felt they needed to upgrade their midfield options, and the England international’s signing meant they could allow Granit Xhaka to depart for Bayer Leverkusen for £21.4m.

Edu and Arteta also looked to Chelsea during the market when they signed attacker Kai Havertz for a fee of £65m. The former Blues star can play across the frontline, though is more adept at playing behind the striker in a number ten role and offers Arteta versatility in midfield and attack.

Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber was the next to arrive in a deal worth £38m. The 22-year-old can play at right-back and centre-back and would have given the Spanish head coach a regular full-back option. However, the Dutchman ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in Arsenal’s opening-day victory over Nottingham Forest, which will rule him out for the majority of the season at least.

Meanwhile, Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has been signed on loan for an initial £3m, with the Gunners holding the option to buy the stopper for £27m next summer. Therefore, despite missing out on Mudryk’s signature, Arsenal could secure the signings of several players, who could have proven out of their financial reach had the Ukrainian international been acquired.