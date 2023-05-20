Declan Rice is a 'priority' for Arsenal and the club have been holding internal discussions over his transfer since January, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

West Ham captain Rice has a contract set to expire in June 2024 but the East London club do have the option to extend for a further season, meaning they are under no obligation to find a suitable offer this summer despite interest.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

Arsenal are confident of a club-record deal for Rice, who would set them back approximately £92 million, according to The Telegraph. Rice rejected a new eight-year deal with the Hammers in 2022 - one which would have made him the highest-paid player in the team's history. His departure from the club now seems to be a matter of when and not if.

Elsewhere, Granit Xhaka looks on the verge of leaving the Gunners this summer with Bayer Leverkusen the likely destination, as per The Guardian, meaning Mikel Arteta's need for another central midfielder is even greater. Rice can perform as both a holding midfielder or as a more dynamic box-to-box player, meaning that Arsenal would effectively be upgrading on both Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

He could even be paired with Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo if Arsenal are to have everything go their way in the summer window.

What has Romano said about Rice and Arsenal?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Declan Rice is a priority for Arsenal. Since January, they have been discussing the transfer internally, but they are respecting West Ham who are busy with the Europa Conference League during the final games of the season."

What would Rice bring to Arsenal's midfield?

Rice will have options, with Manchester United and Chelsea - who he played for between the ages of 7 and 14 before being released - expected to be interested in the player as well. On paper, however, Arsenal is by far the best fit for the England midfielder and would theoretically allow him to do what he does best: protect the back four, win the ball and either drive into space or set other players away on the counter.

With Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka around him, Rice would likely thrive as Arsenal's midfield enforcer. It would also allow Arteta to play both Rice and Partey when required, making his team extremely solid and difficult to break down - an incredibly useful option to have during any Premier League and Champions League campaign.