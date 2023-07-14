Arsenal are still expected to complete the addition of Declan Rice at the Emirates Stadium amid concerns over the length of time it has taken to confirm the deal, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Mikel Arteta wasted no time boosting his options in his Gunners squad this summer.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, there have been no issues with the deal to sign Rice from West Ham United (alongside Jurrien Timber from Ajax).

The same reporter claims that the transfers could be confirmed by the time the squad fly out to the United States on Sunday, ahead of their pre-season preparations for the Premier League’s kick-off next month.

Rice will sign for Arsenal in a deal worth £105m, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealing West Ham had accepted a payment structure of £100m + £5m in add-ons for the club captain last week.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England international had his heart set on a move to the Emirates Stadium since February.

And Jones believes there is nothing to be concerned about in the hold-up to confirm Rice’s signing, despite the 24-year-old completing his medical last Friday.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Rice?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The deal to get Rice done is probably starting to worry a few people now because of the wait, but there is no problem. It’s all on track to be completed and announced.

“The legal work going into this is extremely important because of the magnitude of the deal. Now that’s nothing out of the ordinary, but still, it’s taken a while.

“I’m told Rice is desperate to get started. He’s been working hard ahead of joining up with his new teammates and is so driven towards making a good start with Arsenal.

“We are going to see a player that evolves into one of the best box-to-box players in the world. He is going to add more to his game. He wants to start imposing himself on opponents more as he gets towards the prime of his career and as part of that intends to improve the stats alongside his playing numbers.

So far goals and assists have not been a major part of what he is about, but that will change.”

What next for Arsenal?

With the signings of Rice and Timber all but sealed, Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar have a month and a half to strengthen any remaining areas of the squad.

According to Fanatik in Turkey, Arsenal are interested in striking a deal for Galatasaray and Sweden centre-back Victor Nelsson, who could be available for around €24m (£21m).

Meanwhile, Foot Mercato claims the Gunners could go head-to-head with Chelsea for the signature of Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, who bagged 19 goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances last term.

And journalist Paul Brown has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City and Spain defender Aymeric Laporte could slot in nicely next to Jurrien Timber at the Emirates, with reports in his homeland claiming the north London outfit could move for the 29-year-old.