Arsenal transfer target Declan Rice will expect to earn a better salary at the Emirates Stadium than what he could receive by staying at West Ham United, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have made the Irons midfielder their top target to add to Mikel Arteta’s squad this summer.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice

According to Sky Sports News, West Ham will allow Rice to leave the London Stadium for a fee of £120m to a Champions League club in the upcoming transfer window.

The Irons will also accept a £100m plus a player for the club captain, who has attracted the interest of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

And the same publication states that Arsenal remains Rice’s most likely destination, though Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all shown an interest in the 24-year-old.

The midfielder has over a year left on his deal in east London, although the club can extend his contract by 12 months.

However, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that reports over Rice’s £120m price tag have “raised doubts over the feasibility” of a move from Arsenal this summer.

And the journalist has suggested that the midfielder could earn around £200,000 per-week just by staying at West Ham.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Rice?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Declan Rice knows that he could earn £200,000-a-week just by staying where he is.

“That's not the only reason he's going to leave, to get a bigger contract than that.

“But there'll be an expectation from him and the people around him that, if he goes to a team that's competing for the biggest trophies in football and being in the biggest competitions in football, he'll be earning an advance to what he could have been getting at West Ham.”

Where would Rice compare to Arsenal’s other high earners?

Rice would be one of Arsenal’s highest-earners should he put pen to paper on a £200,000 per-week deal at the Emirates Stadium this summer, indicating that his representatives may be satisfied with a move to north London.

Only Gabriel Jesus’ weekly salary of £265,000 would trump that of Rice, whilst midfielder Thomas Partey would be earning at the same level as the London-born star.

The 41-cap England international would earn more than some of the Gunners’ top players in Martin Odegaard (£115,000 per-week) and Bukayo Saka (£70,000 per-week), though the latter expects to put pen to paper on a new deal in the imminent future.

Therefore, a move to Arsenal would see Rice take a step up in quality and level of football and his wage packet as he looks to compete for trophies and regularly play in the Champions League.