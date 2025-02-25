England head coach Thomas Tuchel has held talks with Ben White and opened the door for the Arsenal star to return to the Three Lions set-up.

The former Chelsea boss had said in December at the World Cup draw that he would "reach out" to the full-back, who made himself unavailable for selection in the latter part of predecessor Gareth Southgate's tenure.

"I will reach out to him," said Tuchel. "It should be clean and a clean start and a clear narrative. It starts from January."

White's last England appearance was back in March 2022, while he left England's 2022 World Cup camp citing personal reasons.

White Discusses Potential Three Lions Return

Full-back back in action following recovery from knee surgery

Tuchel has spoken directly to around 40 players since starting work as England head coach on January 1, and is now preparing to name his first squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia in March.

The German tactician's talks with White do not automatically mean he will be part of the Three Lions' squad next month, but he wanted to understand why the Arsenal fan favourite ruled himself out of selection and try to draw a line under the past.

White is only just back from knee surgery and made his first Gunners appearance since November in the 1-0 loss to West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben White completed 93 per cent of his passes when he came on as a substitute in Arsenal's defeat to West Ham United

Tuchel has also spoken - and given encouragement - to Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace. Chilwell played under Tuchel at Chelsea and won the 2021 Champions League with him, and suits his system.

Tuchel has reached out to ex-Chelsea duo Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento, who are both enjoying standout seasons at Newcastle United. The pair are both firmly in his thinking for the 2026 World Cup.

Maddison and Madueke Have Spoken to Tuchel

Duo received calls from tactician ahead of selecting first squad

Tottenham Hotspur talisman James Maddison and Chelsea winger Noni Madueke are two others to have received a call from Tuchel in recent weeks. Madueke broke into the England set-up in the first half of the season after starting this campaign strongly. Maddison is looking to win back a place having missed out on selection for Euro 2024.

“He has touched base,” said Maddison, when speaking about Tuchel. “I think he was reaching out to a lot of players who would be in the selection, probably quite a big pool of players that the FA have identified.

“I am hungry to be part of that. I feel like I'm in good form, my numbers are pretty good and there are not too many midfielders who can out-score and out-assist me."

“Especially now when I'm feeling good as well, feeling sharp. I know I can affect most games. It's just about continuing to do that. Like I always say, if I play at that level for Tottenham Hotspur then the rest will take care of itself because I have a really strong self-belief.”

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 25/02/2025

