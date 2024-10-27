Arsenal fans were left fuming after the controversial decision to award a Liverpool goal-kick in the dying moments of the 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium between the two title contenders. With the ball last hitting Reds defender Kostas Tsimikas, the home supporters were left incensed when the referee gave the decision the other way.

The visitors had fought back from behind twice in the match after Bukayo Saka's emphatic finish and Mikel Merino's bullet header had put the hosts in front on two occasions. Virgil van Dijk bundled in a header from a clever Luis Diaz flick-on to bring the scoreline level in the first-half before a late Mohamed Salah strike secured a point for the away side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah's late equaliser was his 11th goal against Arsenal in 17 appearances.

With both teams fighting for the win in the dying embers of the hotly contested fixture in north London, Mikel Arteta's men thought they had snatched a winner, although a foul in the build-up stopped them in their tracks. Moments later, the Gunners should have been awarded a corner kick, and fans were left feeling 'robbed' at the refereeing mistake.

Arsenal Fans on Corner Incident

They've been left upset with the incorrect decision

Arsenal supporters were quick to take to social media to express their frustration at the decision. One went as far as to claim: "We have been absolutely robbed by the ref over 10 times in this game. It is a complete disgrace."

Another fan was quick to include all referees over the Premier League weekend, saying: "Arsenal robbed of a corner right at the end, the refs this weekend have been a disaster!" With the record the Gunners have from set-pieces this season, some were adamant that the corner would've represented a huge opportunity to win the game: We'd have scored from that corner omdssss that is criminal."

With several high-profile decisions going against them so far this campaign, the north London-based outfit have been left feeling like the world is against them at times. This sentiment was echoed by another supporter, who stated: "I am absolutely done with the officials in this league. We win the most obvious corner you’ll ever see in the dying seconds and they decide it’s a goal kick. They cheat us out of anything and everything at every single opportunity. It’s blatant."

