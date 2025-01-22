Arsenal comfortably defeated Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The home side took the lead after just two minutes and it was an excellently worked goal. It all started with Gabriel Martinelli who ran at Stefan Ristovski and got his cross into the box which Kai Havertz excellently knocked down for Declan Rice to smash it home on the half volley to give Arsenal the lead. The theme of the first 15 minutes of this match was Arsenal dominance and Gabriel coming close to scoring from Arsenal's dangerous set pieces, which would suggest that Dinamo Zagreb had their work cut out.

After a pretty quiet opening half hour which was controlled by Arsenal, the Croatian side had their first few chances of the game, but they could not find the back of the net. Zagreb's chances were caused off the back of some poor pieces of play from the Arsenal defence trying to play the ball out and, despite not scoring, these chances would have given the away side confidence, as the Gunners could clearly be got at.

It was a somewhat uneventful first half at the Emirates but Arsenal were in full control and probably should've headed into the break with more than a 1-0 lead.

Nothing eventful happened in the second half until Havertz made it 2-0 with a simple header. Martinelli once again, with an excellent bit of wing-play picked out a perfect cross which found the big German who just had to get any type of connection on it and it was a guaranteed goal. The Gunners lacked conviction up to this point so a two-goal lead was welcomed.

Rice should've added another goal to his tally in the 76th minute. Ethan Nwaneri picked out a perfect ball for his fellow Englishman who was unmarked in the box, but he could not direct his header into the back of the net.

In added time, Arsenal added another one. A deflected cross from Leandro Trossard fell to Martin Odegaard who tapped it into the back of the net. This was the final action of the match, and it ended with Arsenal comfortably winning 3-0.

Arsenal 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb - Match Statistics Arsenal Statistic Dinamo Zagreb 63 Possession (%) 37 17 Shots 5 4 Shots on Target 0 11 Corners 3 0 Saves 1 2 Yellow Cards 2

Match Highlights

To follow shortly...

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK: David Raya - 6/10

Hardly had anything to do all evening both on the ball and in terms of saves.

RB: Jurrien Timber - 6/10

The Dutchman looked uncomfortable at times against Baturina and was clearly fatigued.

CB: Jakub Kiwior - 7/10

Very solid for most of the match, but did have some shaky moments at the back which gave the visitors rare sights at goal.

CB: Gabriel - 7.5/10

Excellent in possession and pretty much untouchable defensively. As always, the Brazilian was a constant threat from Arsenal corners and nearly scored occasionally.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

Linked up with Martinelli and Rice very well down the left-hand side and wasn't really troubled defensively.

CM: Jorginho - 8/10

The Italian saw more of the ball than any other Arsenal player, and he was very good with it. He was very good at starting attacks and created several good chances.

CM: Declan Rice - 8.5/10

Took his goal excellently well and was just as good defensively as he was going forward. The Englishman's set pieces were once again on point all evening as well.

CM: Martin Odegaard - 6/10

A steady performance. Odegaard wasn't his typical creative self, but he did a solid job in midfield for Arsenal.

RW: Raheem Sterling - 5/10

Didn't see too much of the ball and even when he did, he didn't do much with it. Despite playing against inferior opposition, Sterling looked timid to go forward at times and was substituted just before the hour mark.

ST: Kai Havertz - 8/10

Provided an excellent assist for Rice's goal and took his goal well even though it was a simple finish. The German also had some good moments of link-up play.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli - 8.5/10

The Brazilian has struggled lately, but tonight he was on it and provided an excellent crossed assist for Havertz. Martinelli looked incredibly sharp and was a nightmare for Ristovski to deal with at times.

SUB: Thomas Partey - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Ethan Nwaneri - 7/10

Created a few good chances in his cameo off the bench and also did his fair share of tracking back and defending.

SUB: Kieran Tierney - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Leandro Trossard - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Nathan Butler-Oyedeji - N/A

Only got on the pitch in the last minute for his debut.

Dinamo Zagreb Player Ratings

GK: Ivan Nevistic - 5/10

Couldn't have really done anything about Arsenal's goals, but the Croatian was alright. He didn't have much to do in terms of saves, but he made himself big and commanded his area when dealing with the dangerous corners of Arsenal.

RB: Stefan Ristovski - 4.5/10

Had a torrid time against Martinelli all evening and couldn't keep up.

CB: Samy Mmaee - 7/10

Despite Arsenal's dominance, Zagreb's centre-backs were pretty good. Mmaee held his own physically against Havertz and used his pace to get his side out of jail a few times.

CB: Raul Torrente - 7/10

Made a great goal-line clearance to deny Havertz and made multiple good tackles throughout the match.

LB: Ronael Pierre-Gabriel - 5/10

Wasn't involved in the action much and was eventually substituted.

CM: Arijan Ademi - 5.5/10

His energy and pressing can be admired, but Ademi hardly saw the ball.

CM: Maxime Bernauer - 6.5/10

The Frenchman put in a solid shift defensively with his pressing and tackling, but like pretty much every other one of his teammates, he didn't see much of the ball.

CM: Marko Rog - 5/10

Substituted after an hour after failing to get into the game.

RW: Luka Stojkovic - 5/10

As most of Zagreb's play was fed down the left-hand side, Stojkovic didn't have too much of the ball and was never really brought into the match.

ST: Sandro Kulenovic - 6/10

Pressed the Arsenal defenders well throughout the match almost forcing them into mistakes, but didn't have a sniff at goal.

LW: Martin Baturina - 7/10

Did well up against Timber at times and was always looking to drive forward.

SUB: Lukas Kacavenda - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Josip Misic - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Marko Pjaca - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.​​​​​​​

SUB: Arber Hoxha - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.​​​​​​​

SUB: Dario Spikic - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

Man of the Match

Gabriel Martinelli

After having a rough start to the season, Gabriel Martinelli seems to finally be up and running. He was brilliant against Dinamo Zagreb and was a nightmare for Stefan Ristovski to play against.

Every time the Brazilian picked up the ball, he looked to go forward and run at defenders, which is exactly what every manager wants from a traditional winger. As well as his overall performance, Martinelli was also able to add a fantastic assist to his name when he put a beautiful cross on a plate for Kai Havertz to head home.