Key Takeaways In January 2023, Chelsea beat London rivals, Arsenal, to land highly-touted Ukrainian talent, Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Gunners turned to Leandro Trossard as a contingency option, but the Belgian has turned out the more successful signing.

Meanwhile, Mudryk faces more newly-signed competition as he continues to fall down the pecking order under Enzo Maresca.

Mykhailo Mudryk returned to the bench against Crystal Palace in September 2024, a position that has grown into something of a regularity for the Ukranian international. Chelsea paid an initial fee in the region of £62 million for the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger in January 2023, outbidding Arsenal for his signature in emphatic fashion, but it is hard to argue against the deal being a massive misfire by the Blues' recruitment team.

It was initially viewed as an impressive coup over stern rivals, and perhaps one of the deals of the winter window, given the player's perceived potential at the time. Mikel Arteta and his entourage quickly switched their sights to Brighton man, Leandro Trossard, paying around £27 million - £35 million cheaper than what was quoted for their primary target - as part of a last-ditch attempt to secure an extra body in the forwards department. Yet, fast-forward about 18 months, and it looks as though the Gunners' contingency plan somehow worked out considerably better.

In effect, Arsenal have simultaneously dodged a bullet by avoiding Mudryk, saved ample transfer funds and secured a vital squad player, all via one impressive swoop - it's nothing short of shrewd business from the north Londoners.

Mudryk vs Trossard Stats Compared

Arsenal found the better player

Last season saw the two complete a full 38-game top-flight campaign, and surprisingly, Trossard topped Mudryk in terms of game involvement, in spite of being signed as more of an understudy, as opposed to a first-team starter like the Ukrainian. Such a fact speaks to the quality and responsibility to each player's side, and the Belgian's attacking contributions undeniably make him a key role-player in Arteta's squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: It took Mudryk 24 appearances before he scored his first goal in a Chelsea shirt, while Trossard netted in just his fourth outing for Arsenal.

Interestingly though, while Trossard more than doubled Mudryk's goal record, the Chelsea man was the better of the duo in a creative aspect, with marginally more assists, and with more chances created. A possible reason for this, however, is that Trossard may have switched to a more goal-scoring role following his arrival - he actually notched 10 league assists and just one goal in his initial half season with Arsenal.

Ultimately, the numbers evidently prove which of the two has been more successful since their respective moves to the London clubs. Trossard continues to excel and add to his career totals in an Arsenal shirt, having already earned the trust of fans and club management alike. But in the meantime, the prospect of opportunities is growing increasingly sparse for Mudryk, with big-money signings like Pedro Neto and Joao Felix raiding the Blues' forward department.

Mykhailo Mudryk vs Leandro Trossard - 2023/24 Stats Comparison Statistic Mudryk Trossard Appearances 31 34 Starts 18 18 Minutes played 1,576 1,649 Goals (per 90) 5 (0.29) 12 (0.66) Assists (per 90) 2 (0.11) 1 (0.05) Shots on target per 90 0.69 1.20 Key passes per 90 1.83 1.31 Successful take-ons per 90 2.23 1.37 All statistics correct as of 03/09/2024

Arsenal Dodged a Bullet with Mudryk

Gunners will be pleased with how the saga turned out

Arsenal's push to sign Mudryk during that January transfer window was full of enthusiasm and optimism - they seemed to have really wanted the deal done, and the player himself was vocally keen on the move. But Chelsea's late swoop drove the price too far out of reach, and the Gunners were content with walking away.

The player definitely had potential, as could be seen from a couple of standout Champions League performances, including against Spanish giants, Real Madrid. A poor environment at his current West London club may have played a role in hampering his progress, and hefty expectations may have taken a toll on his confidence as well. Ultimately, though, he may simply not have been prepared to make the jump to such a high level with such minimal experience under his belt.

As such, Arsenal have successfully dodged a bullet by stepping away from the race to land Mudryk, and even outdid the deal by signing a cheaper and, in hindsight, more useful player in Trossard. Arteta, in particular, was pleased with the Belgian's performances, hailing him as a "little magician" in the team:

"Trossard, great player. He's a little magician. He can score on any surface and he's a big threat; so composed, so cool, he can play in different positions. It's just a joy to have him in the team."

After at least £35 million saved, Arsenal will be satisfied with the position they have found themselves in, and such a move proves that careful planning and negotiation could yield unexpected positive results.

