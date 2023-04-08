Arsenal bringing in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a 'huge gamble' due to his frequent injury problems, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The £100k-a-week ace has struggled with his fitness this season and has been a big miss on the field for the Toffees as they look to maintain their Premier League status.

Arsenal latest news - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Last week, Football Insider claimed that Arsenal are considering making a surprise move for Calvert-Lewin in the summer transfer window as they eye a new striker.

The Gunners are monitoring the England international's situation and are waiting to see whether a cut-price deal could be available in the scenario that Everton suffer relegation and fall into the Sky Bet Championship.

Mikel Arteta is said to be willing to overlook Calvert-Lewin's sketchy record with injuries and is a fan of the player and his ability to lead the line when fit.

Since 2016/17, Calvert-Lewin has missed 48 first-team encounters for Everton and he has also been sidelined since February this year with a hamstring issue, much to the frustration of Sean Dyche.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

Daily Express journalist Taylor doesn't think Calvert-Lewin will end up at the Emirates in the forthcoming transfer window.

Taylor told GMS: "No, to be honest [Calvert Lewin going to Arsenal], I think Calvert-Lewin was of interest to Arsenal about 18 months ago when he was fit and firing, but to be honest, I think any club that signs Dominic Calvert-Lewin now is taking a huge gamble and Arsenal can't afford to take gambles at this stage, they want to kick on and build on what they've achieved this season."

Would Calvert-Lewin be a good signing for Arsenal?

When he is fit, Calvert-Lewin is a troubling presence for opposition backlines to deal with and he would offer something different to the Gunners' attack that they don't have at present.

In his time at Everton, the 26-year-old has managed to register 59 goals and 18 assists in 203 matches across all competitions, becoming a fan favourite among the Goodison Park faithful, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta would be taking a gamble if he was to make a move to bring Calvert-Lewin to the Emirates and any such transfer would likely provoke some trepidation from supporters.

For now, at least, all focus at Arsenal will be on their upcoming fixtures and trying to secure their first Premier League title since 2003/04.