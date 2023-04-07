Arsenal have 'looked at' the possibility of signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has endured frequent injury issues this season and has not featured for his current employers since early February due to a hamstring problem.

Arsenal latest news - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

As per Football Insider, Arsenal are 'monitoring the availability' of Toffees marksman Calvert-Lewin and could look to make an unexpected swoop for his services.

The Gunners are said to be looking for another forward and hope that the England international could be on the market for a cut-price fee in the event Everton suffer relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly a fan of his abilities and would be willing to overlook Calvert-Lewin's lengthy injury history to try and entice him to the Emirates.

At Goodison Park, Calvert-Lewin earns £86,000 per week and is contracted to the Merseyside outfit until the summer of 2025, as detailed by Salary Sport.

In his time at Everton, the Sheffield-born ace has hit 59 goals and recorded 18 assists in 203 appearances across all competitions, becoming a fan favourite among their supporters.

What has Dean Jones said about Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

Transfer insider Jones has revealed that Calvert-Lewin has been courted by Arsenal for a significant period; however, he questions whether the Gunners would make a move for him due to their depth in forward areas.

Jones told GMS: "Calvert Lewin genuinely has been looked at; it's one that they've had on their radar for a couple of years now. But, because they've got Gabriel Jesus now, because they've had Nketiah playing in that role, they've also used Trossard in that role, they've got Balogun to come back into the fold in the summer, it's difficult to see why they would go and spend reasonably big money on Calvert-Lewin."

Would Calvert-Lewin be a good signing for Arsenal?

There is no doubt that Calvert-Lewin is a talented striker with unique qualities that would offer something different to the Gunners' forward line; nevertheless, his injury record does not stand up to scrutiny and he would be a risky signing for Arsenal to make.

The 26-year-old has missed 48 first-team matches for Everton since the beginning of 2016/17 and is a regular feature on the Goodison Park treatment table.

Arteta could be the man to change that in the long term, though he would be entering a corridor of uncertainty by gambling on someone with well-documented fitness issues.

Despite this, Calvert-Lewin would be an asset to any Premier League side if fit and firing, meaning the Spanish coach might take the plunge and hope to reap the rewards of doing so.