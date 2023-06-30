Declan Rice to Arsenal is a "done deal", Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners recently agreed a fee with West Ham to sign the midfielder and Galetti says he is now set to have his medical in the next few days.

Arsenal transfer news — Declan Rice

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT back in January that Arsenal were interested in Rice and had already made contact about a summer deal at the time.

And it now looks like the north London club have got their man, with The Athletic reporting that they have a £105m agreement in place with West Ham for the 24-year-old.

The same outlet states that Manchester City were also keen on Rice, but it appears that their Premier League rivals have won the race for his signature.

The England international has been earning £60,000 a week at the London Stadium, according to Spotrac, a figure he is now set to quadruple at the Emirates. As per the MailOnline, he is expected to put pen to paper on a contract worth £250,000 a week.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Declan Rice and Arsenal?

Galetti says Rice will be an Arsenal player next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Declan Rice to Arsenal, it's a done deal — just the final details on the payment structure that are under discussion. West Ham accepted the last bid of Arsenal set at £105m, £100m fixed and £5m as add-ons, and medicals are expected in the next few days."

Is Declan Rice worth £105m?

All things considered, it is probably fair for West Ham to demand that kind of money, while it is not obscene for Arsenal to pay it.

Rice is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. As shown on FBref, he made 63 interceptions in the division last season, more than any other player. He was also in the top 10 for tackles, making 79.

What has appealed to West Ham as well and probably will appeal to Arsenal, too, is the fact that Rice is a leader, captaining his side during the 2022/23 campaign at the age of 24.

It is an impressive feat and given that he is still just 24, the Three Lions star obviously has time to grow even more.

Some people will feel that Rice is overpriced, but this is a deal where it feels like everyone has won. Mikel Arteta picks up the player he wants, Rice gets to play in the Champions League and West Ham can add £100m to their transfer budget.