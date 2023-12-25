Highlights Arsenal are unlikely to sell Eddie Nketiah in the 2024 winter transfer window as he is seen as important to squad depth at the Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah has proven himself to be a valuable player for Mikel Arteta's Gunners side, with notable contributions in important matches.

Arsenal have set a high price tag of £50m on the one-cap England international head to deter potential suitors, with the club in a strong negotiating position due to his contract running until 2027.

Arsenal are unlikely to want to sell striker Eddie Nketiah during the 2024 winter transfer window, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides an internal update on the centre-forward’s future at the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta will be satisfied with his side’s form in the first half of the 2023/24 Premier League season but will want more cutting edge in the final third as we head towards the new year.

Nketiah has enjoyed a mixed campaign and will feel that he still has a role to play at Arsenal, with the side also securing their qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League. The north London outfit hope to go one better than the 2022/23 season and win their first league title for 20 years come the end of the campaign.

Eddie Nketiah likely to remain at Arsenal in January

Nketiah will feel that he plays an essential role for Arteta’s Arsenal side, even if he’s not a guaranteed starter for the Emirates Stadium outfit. The one-cap England international sits behind Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order at centre-forward but is given more than his fair share of minutes out on the pitch.

Jesus’ frequent injury issues mean that Nketiah is needed more often than one would think, and the 24-year-old has proven that he can come up trumps on several occasions. A winner in January 2023’s 3-2 victory over Manchester United remains one of his most important contributions to Arteta’s side, whilst a hat-trick in October’s 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United shows he’s capable of turning the screw in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, 90min claims that Arsenal have set a lofty price tag on Nketiah’s head to deter potential suitors during the 2024 winter transfer window. The striker has been rated at £50m by the Gunners and is not pushing away for a move himself, despite being linked with a transfer away from the Emirates Stadium.

The north London outfit sold Folarin Balogun for £35m to AS Monaco during the 2023 summer transfer window and regarded Nketiah as the superior player. The same outlet claims that the London-born star has fallen off the shortlists of several suitors following Arsenal’s demands, with Brentford tipped to make an offer if they sell Ivan Toney in January.

Arsenal are in a strong negotiating position with Nketiah, whose contract at the Emirates Stadium doesn’t expire until the summer of 2027. In November, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the 2023/24 campaign is a massive season for the striker to prove his capability.

Eddie Nketiah - Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 17/18 3 0 0 0 0 18/19 5 1 0 0 0 19/20 13 2 0 0 1 20/21 17 2 1 0 0 21/22 21 5 1 3 0 22/23 30 4 2 3 0 23/24 17 5 3 3 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 24-12-23

Ben Jacobs on Eddie Nketiah’s future

Jacobs claims that Nketiah is “seen as really important” at Arsenal during the current season, with the Gunners needing depth in goals to have a chance of winning the Premier League. The journalist suggests that the Gunners will only change their stance if they sign another striker. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think Arsenal want to sell Nketiah. Of course, the player perspective is also important (it was especially so, for example, with Folarin Balogun's exit), but the Arsenal forward is seen as really important. Arsenal will need depth and goals to win the Premier League and not fade like last season. And part of their stumble down the stretch was down to the injury to William Saliba and not having enough cover. I sense Arsenal will only change their view on Nketiah if they bring in another striker. It's true Toney would welcome an approach from Arsenal.”

Arsenal transfer news, including potential move for Goncalo Inacio

Arteta will hope the 2024 winter transfer window represents an opportunity for the club to strengthen their options across the squad as they look to challenge on a Premier League and Champions League front in the new year. According to The Sun, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

Arteta’s side have battled several injury issues across their backline during the 2023/24 season, with Jurrien Timber out for the remainder of the campaign and Takehiro Tomiyasu not expected to return until the new year. However, Arteta is happy with the current defensive options he has at his disposal and will only spend if more absences crop up.

That point of view suggests that a move for Inacio could be placed on the backburners until the 2024 summer transfer window when Arsenal hope to be able to splash the cash and bolster their squad further. The Portugal international reportedly has a release clause worth £52m in his contract with Sporting, with the Lisbon giants prepared to hold out for an offer worth close to that value.