Highlights Arsenal's are reportedly looking to bring Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz to the Emirates Stadium.

Luiz's strong performances for Villa have attracted interest from clubs across Europe, and Arsenal have long admired him as a potential target.

While Luiz could be a good replacement for Thomas Partey in Arsenal's midfield, journalist Dean Jones has explained why it could be an unrealistic option.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz ahead of the January transfer window, but journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why he could be an unrealistic target.

Despite bringing in the likes of Kai Havertz, David Raya, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber during the summer transfer window earlier this year, Mikel Arteta could be in the market for further reinforcements in order to continue going toe to toe with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Fitness issues for Thomas Partey could force their recruitment team to target another midfielder, but Luiz may be a difficult player to prise away from Villa Park. The Brazilian is a key cog in Unai Emery's side, and it could take a hefty offer to convince the Midlands club to allow him to depart.

Douglas Luiz could be interested in a move to the Emirates

With Luiz performing exceptionally for Villa over the last few years, clubs from around Europe are bound to start showing an interest. The Brazil international has helped guide Emery's men to the Europa Conference League, and they look set to be competing for the European places once again this season after an impressive start.

However, when the January transfer window opens, Villa might be facing a fight to keep him at Villa Park. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that the Gunners will be in the market for a midfielder, with Luiz on the top of their shortlist. The north London club have admired the former Man City man for a while now, but Emery is desperate to keep him at Villa.

Douglas Luiz - vs Aston Villa Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.16 =2nd Goals 5 2nd Yellow cards 4 =1st Shots per game 1.7 4th Pass success rate 88.4% 5th Average passes per game 61.8 2nd Tackles per game 2.3 =1st Fouled per game 1.3 =4th Stats according to WhoScored

It's no surprise that Villa have little interest in allowing Luiz to depart, but journalist Jones has recently claimed to GIVEMESPORT that a bid in the region of £70m could be enough to prise him away. Sunday People journalist Neil Moxley has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Luiz might have his head turned by clubs in the Champions League, such as Arsenal.

Although Villa are on an upward trajectory and are now competing in Europe, there's no doubt that Arsenal are slightly ahead on their journey, so a move to north London could be of interest to the 25-year-old. With Thomas Partey ruled out for a further few weeks recently after undergoing a procedure on his thigh, signing a midfielder could be a priority for Arsenal.

Spending £70m on a midfielder in the winter window might not be appealing to the Gunners, but if Partey's fitness problems continue, they could be forced to dip their hands in their pockets. Although Luiz might be on the top of their shortlist, the north London club might bring in a temporary solution, as it's never easy to convince clubs to part ways with their star players in the middle of the season.

Jones has suggested that although Luiz is an ideal replacement for Partey in the Arsenal midfield, he's an unrealistic target at the moment, especially in January. Given the way Aston Villa are progressing and the valuation they will demand, Arteta and his recruitment team are likely to look for a cheaper alternative. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I totally think that Douglas Luiz is a good replacement to consider for Thomas Partey, there's no doubt about that. I just think it's unrealistic in January and I'm not even sure it's realistic in the summer, given the way that Aston Villa are building at the moment, and how well he's playing. I think that the valuation around him too, you're looking at upwards of £60m, that's pretty difficult to achieve. From what I understand Arsenal in January are looking for cheaper players."

Mikel Arteta already eyeing cheaper alternative

Signing an already-established Premier League player who is arguably in the form of his life is never going to be a cheap deal. As a result, Arsenal are hunting around Europe to find a less experienced, cheaper, but potentially more exciting alternative.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Royal Antwerp youngster Arthur Vermeeren is being targeted by the Gunners. The 'next Andres Iniesta', is only 18 years old and is already playing a key role for his side in Belgium.