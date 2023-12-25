Highlights Arsenal's top target in the January transfer window is Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, but it will be difficult to secure his signature due to Villa's form in the Premier League.

The Gunners have alternative options lined up, including Everton midfielder Amadou Onana and Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, but both players may come with challenges.

Arsenal is also in the market for a striker, with potential interest in Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke and Brentford's Ivan Toney.

Arsenal's top target heading into the January transfer window is still Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on their alternative options to add another body in the middle of the park.

The Gunners have admired Luiz for a while now and even saw three bids rejected for him worth around £25m as recently as 18 months ago. The Brazilian midfielder has kicked on immensely since then, so an offer of £25m is likely to be laughed at by the Midlands club.

It's going to be a difficult task convincing Villa to part ways with one of their star players, so Mikel Arteta will have alternatives lined up. The Gunners stand a real chance of winning the Premier League title this season, so they will be scouring the market for reinforcements to avoid being left behind their rivals in the window.

Arteta has midfield targets

As mentioned, Luiz is a player that Arteta clearly admires and it wouldn't be a surprise if they pushed to secure his signature when the winter window opens for business. ESPN have claimed that Luiz is Arsenal's leading target, with the Gunners hoping to find a replacement for Thomas Partey, who has struggled with injury issues so far this season.

Douglas Luiz - vs Aston Villa Premier League squad 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.20 =2nd Goals 5 =2nd Assists 2 =5th Yellow cards 5 =2nd Shots per game 1.9 2nd Pass success rate 88.5% 4th Average passes per game 59.7 2nd Tackles per game 2.3 =1st Fouled per game 1.3 5th Stats according to WhoScored - as of 22-12-23

Considering how much of a key player Luiz is for Unai Emery, poaching him from the Midlands club is going to be a tricky task. Alternatives will need to be discussed by the north London outfit, and Arteta and his recruitment team have options lined up. Reports have suggested that Arsenal are closely monitoring Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. The Toffees may also be reluctant to sell, but their financial difficulties make them a little more vulnerable to a sale.

The Gunners are also admirers of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, but a move seems unlikely considering his age and the price tag the Cottagers are likely to demand. The Portugal international turns 29 next year and it's rare that we see the north London club recruit players approaching their thirties.

Ben Jacobs - Arsenal will reinforce in January

Jacobs has suggested that Luiz remains the top target for Arsenal, but it's going to be a difficult deal to do due to Aston Villa's form in the Premier League. The journalist adds that Palhinha is a player admired, but Fulham want a big fee, while he is unaware of anything concrete between the Gunners and Everton's Onana. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Arsenal will look to reinforce in January. They are in a relatively similar position to last season in the sense they are firmly in the title race, but this time around it's much tighter. There's really not much between them Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester City. Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz remains the top target, but with Villa flying it's obviously not an easy one. There is admiration for Joao Palhinha and the good news is Liverpool are not in the race for him. But Fulham want a big fee. I am still told Bayern Munich will return, even though we hear some reports they have cooled in their interest. Bayern's reticence is also on the fee, but it may be that Fulham choose to cash in on Palhinha to help fund their pursuit of Fluminense's Andre. Meanwhile, I am not aware of anything too concrete between Arsenal and Everton's Amadou Onana despite some links."

The Gunners want a striker

Arsenal have been linked with a surprise move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, with the Gunners monitoring the forward ahead of a potential transfer. It might not be the most exciting of signings if the north London club did secure his signature, but there's no doubt he knows where the goal is.

It's also understood that Arsenal are leading the race to bring Brentford forward Ivan Toney to the club, despite interest from Chelsea. It will be interesting to see whether Arteta's budget will stretch to signing a top-level midfielder and striker in the January transfer window.