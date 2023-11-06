Highlights Arsenal look to be in for another Premier League title race this year, and the January transfer window could be crucial for them.

Mikel Arteta's side already look light in some areas, with injuries to key first-team stars exposing a lack of depth.

The Gunners could make a major statement with some significant moves, both ins and outs.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal are looking as good as they have in over a decade. The Gunners have finally put together a strong squad that's proven it is capable of competing at the top end of the Premier League. Sure, they fell short of beating Manchester City to the title last year, but they still fared pretty well throughout the campaign and showed they belonged at the top.

They did fall short, though, so there are clearly still ways that the squad could be improved. With that in mind, we've decided to look ahead to the January transfer window and identify some business that Arteta needs to do to ensure his club has the dream transfer window. Whether it's offloading unwanted talent, loaning out prospects or bringing fresh faces in, this business is essential if the Gunners want to continue progressing.

Loan out - Emile Smith-Rowe

It's hard not to feel terrible for Emile Smith-Rowe who has found minutes extremely hard to come by this season. At one point, it looked like he was going to play a significant role in the Gunners' offence and was a really bright young prospect on a similar level to Bukayo Saka. That's not how things have panned out, though, and while the England international has continued to develop into a truly elite talent, Smith-Rowe has seen his place in the side reduced significantly.

It's pretty clear that Arteta can't quite find a proper place for him in the squad on a consistent basis right now, but he's still a super-talented youngster, and it would be foolish for Arsenal to allow him to leave permanently. Still, playing regularly would do wonders for his development, so they'd be smart to let him go out on a loan deal in January and spend the second half of the season firmly entrenched in the first-team of another side who could use him.

It's not hard to imagine Smith-Rowe going to a mid-table Premier League side for six months and really rejuvenating his career as he gets experience as a key figure for them. The move could help him rediscover the form he showed earlier in his career and even give him a much better shot at breaking into the Gunners' lineup once he returns. It's either that or he continues to sit on the sideline, playing limited minutes and stunting his development. It seems like a no-brainer to us.

Buy - Ivan Toney

While Arsenal's attack has looked fine to start the season, the club is still crying out for a natural goalscorer to lead the charge for them. Gabriel Jesus just hasn't been hitting the back of the net on a consistent enough basis, so if Arteta wants to give his side any chance of really taking their game to the next level, he'll need to bring a true scorer into the side in January.

Ivan Toney is that guy. Currently serving a suspension for gambling, the Brentford striker will be available for selection once again in mid-January, which would line up with a move to the Emirates perfectly. Just last season, he scored 20 Premier League goals for the Bees, finishing only behind Erling Haaland Harry Kane in the top scorers charts.

Considering his proven track record in the English top flight, Toney feels like the obvious choice for a striker if Arsenal are to bring one in. It won't be easy, with the forward also catching the interest of the likes of Chelsea, but Arteta should do whatever it takes to get a deal done as it seriously could transform his club's fortunes going forward.

Sale - Mohamed Elneny

Let's not beat around the bush, Mohamed Elneny's future at Arsenal is looking pretty bleak, and it's time to just throw the towel in and move on. The midfielder has barely featured in the league over the last few seasons and as such, the Gunners should probably think about shipping him out of the Emirates in January.

That's not to say they don't need another midfielder, they do, which we'll discuss later, but the Egyptian just isn't up to the task, and it's time he was allowed to move on and find regular minutes somewhere else. The move would get him off the books, opening up a spot for someone more suited to Arsenal's game and with the ability to compete at the level they're currently at.

They likely won't be able to command much of a transfer fee for Elneny, but that isn't too big of a deal. What matters is just moving on from him and working to provide a significant upgrade for that role. Don't worry, we'll touch on who we think is the man for that job soon.

Buy - Pedro Neto

Arsenal have made it pretty apparent that they're in the market for another forward and Pedro Neto would be a smart choice for the club. The Wolverhampton Wanderers man has started the campaign in fantastic form. He's been a real creative force for Gary O'Neil's side and could prove to be a difference-maker if he's given a chance at the Gunners - this season he has managed an impressive seven assists in just ten Premier League games.

For a team hoping to compete across numerous competitions this year as Arsenal are, with the Champions League and FA Cup both important tournaments for the club, they'll need serious depth throughout the squad. Having multiple players capable of performing at a high level in numerous positions is a fundamental aspect of most successful teams and adding Neto would give the Gunners that edge.

He wouldn't just be a solid role player, but he'd be someone capable of giving them really effective minutes whenever called upon, similar to how Leandro Trossard's career at the Emirates has played out so far. Considering the start he's had this year, it might not be easy prying Neto away from Wolves, but it's certainly worth a shot.

Loan out - Reiss Nelson

Similarly to Smith-Rowe, Reiss Nelson is another promising young player who has lost his way a little at the Emirates and would benefit from a temporary spell away from the club. Loaning the forward out and allowing him to play regularly elsewhere, helping regain his confidence would be a massive plus for all parties.

He's still clearly a very talented young footballer and if all goes well, there's a strong possibility he could play a key role for the Gunners in the future. So, rather than limit him to the reduced opportunities he's receiving under Arteta right now, why not send him out somewhere on a temporary basis and then reassess things in the summer? There's no real downside to a deal.

We get it, though, it's very unlikely that Arsenal will allow both Smith-Rowe and Nelson to leave on loan in January. That might be asking a little too much, but if neither is set to play a prominent role throughout the rest of the season, we think it's something they should certainly consider, and could benefit them in the long-run too.

Buy - Konrad Laimer

We told you we had someone in mind to provide an upgrade on Elneny. Bayern Munich star Konrad Laimer has been a machine in the middle of the park in his time in the Bundesliga and would be a massive addition to the Arsenal squad. He'd obviously have to be willing to take a reduced role with the team as he plays behind Declan Rice in the pecking order, but if he does, the Gunners' depth would improve significantly.

The 26-year-old has been an engine in previous years for former club RB Leipzig, sitting in midfield and being a real driving force in the side's success recently. His presence in the side adds a strength and sturdiness that is otherwise missing in his absence and he'd bring a similar impact to Arsenal if he was brought in. As per Whoscored, the Austria international averaged a whopping 2.9 tackles in the German top-flight last season, ranking him joint-fourth in the entire league.

At 26 years old, he's still got room to improve as well and could add depth to Arteta's team and play a key role for many years to come. It's not the most eye-catching move that a big team like the Gunners could make, but it's transfers like this that are a necessity if a side is going to realise their potential and really take that next step from perennial contender to elite-level champion.

The road to a Premier League title won't be easy. Manchester City are as tough an obstacle to overcome as there has ever been in the league, but if Arsenal wind up making moves like the ones we've listed here, they'll give themselves as good a chance as possible of catching up with Pep Guardiola's side and being the ones to knock them off of their perch come May.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at all the players we've said Arsenal should bring in and ship out in January.