Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has named his current Arsenal and Invincibles dream five-a-side team and some of his selections are not what you might expect.

The famous Gunners team of the 2003/04 season will forever be remembered as one of the greatest in Premier League history and remain the only side to ever go a full season undefeated in England's top flight.

Managed by legendary manager Arsene Wenger, the squad contained the likes of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp, to name but a few.

Arsenal have failed to win the league since their undefeated season but the current squad is still in with a chance of doing so this year.

Mikel Arteta's team were sitting pretty at the top of the league table for much of the campaign, but a winless run of four games in April saw them slip below Manchester City.

That being said, Nketiah clearly still rates his teammates extremely highly, as emphasised by his five-a-side selections.

Nketiah names his dream Arsenal five-a-side team

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

The young striker's first task was to pick between former German keeper Jens Lehmann or current English shot-stopper Ramsdale.

"I'm gonna go Rammers," stressed Nketiah. "Rammers with the feet, five-a-side, he's very comfy, so I'll take him."

Defender: Oleksandr Zinchenko

Nketiah had a number of defenders to choose from, including invincibles Kolo Toure, Ashley Cole and Sol Campbell.

But in the end, the striker opted for his Ukrainian teammate, Zinchenko.

“It’s tough man, I’m thinking out of two, Zini and Gabriel," he said. "Gabriel brings that oomph about him that you need, but for five-a-side, Zini technically is a joke, so I’m going to go with Zinchenko, just because when I have the ball he brings the calmness."

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard and Patrick Vieira

It's no surprise that Nketiah selected Viera as one of his two midfielders. The Frenchman is one of the best players in Premier League history and captained the remarkable Invincibles side.

But while the Englishman could have selected the likes of Robert Pires or Dennis Bergkamp alongside Vieira, he went for current Arsenal skipper Odegaard instead.

"I'm gonna go Odegaard because he's our captain. Another lefty as well. So good in tight spaces man. Amazing leader.

Martin Odegaard celebrates Arsenal win over Everton

Forward: Thierry Henry

Nketiah could have chosen himself but joked that he had to "pay homage" to the great Frenchman.

Indeed, there could be no other choice than Henry in this situation, despite the form of Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this season.

All three Arsenal youngsters are surely destined for big things, but for now, Henry remains the greatest striker in the Gunners' history.

VIDEO: Eddie Nketiah names his dream Arsenal team