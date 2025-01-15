Arsenal under Mikel Arteta have been a team so close to glory, and yet doubt remains if they will ever be able to get across the line. Twice they have finished runners-up in the Premier League behind Manchester City and in the 2024/25 season, it looks though they may fall short of that target once more – with Arne Slot's Liverpool leading the way this time.

In recent months, the biggest issue apparent with the club is squad depth. An injury to Bukayo Saka has highlighted how overly reliant on the winger they are. As such, they have looked a little short of attacking power – even more so with Gabriel Jesus expected to be injured for some time.

The good news is that the club are pushing hard to land Martin Zubimendi and look favourites to sign the midfielder from Real Sociedad in the summer. Other attacking stars have also been linked. With that in mind, while Arteta may not have his dream squad ready this term, the XI being crafted for 2024/25 could be capable of finally bringing more silverware to north London.

Goalkeeper and Defence

David Raya, Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori

In defence, there is actually little need for change. In fact, Arteta has been criticised for spending so much on defensive reinforcements and neglecting the attack. This is perhaps well summed up by the purchase of David Raya when Aaron Ramssale was the number one.

However, Raya has since proven to be a big upgrade on the English goalkeeper now of Southampton. He has formed an excellent relationship with the back four in from of him. In particular, William Saliba and Gabriel – one of the best defensive duos in the league right now – have been key to the club's improvement in recent years.

Jurrien Timber is the man currently entrusted to ​​​​​​play at right-back. However, this is due to Ben White's long-term injury. It's a toss-up between who will start once both are fit, with each player also able to provide depth centrally if needed. At left-back, the Gunners have a plethora of options – including the massively talented teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly – but £42m summer signing Riccardo Calafiori will hope to nail down his spot as a starter.

Midfield

Martin Zubimendi, Delcan Rice, Martin Odegaard

This is where things get interesting. With both Thomas Partey and Jorginho into the last six months of their contacts, it makes sense for the club to already have a plan in mind for their departures. This would explain why the links to Zubimendi are already so strong.

The playmaker would, in theory, sit at the base of the midfield and become Arsenal's Rodri – don't forget the 25-year-old replaced his Spanish teammate at half-time in the Euro 2024 final and did so well, Rodri's absence wasn't felt. This would allow Declan Rice to play as the left-sided eight, where Arteta regularly likes to start him.

With that solid base, Martin Odegaard would have the freedom to do what he does best as the chief creator in the Arsenal team. Interestingly enough, if Mikel Merino was to replace Rice in this line-up, the Gunners would have a midfield trio made up of former Real Sociedad men.

Attack

Bukayo Saka, Benjamin Sesko, Nico Williams

As alluded to before, Saka's injury has somewhat derailed the club's season, highlighting his importance. Going forward, if the Gunners are to achieve any real success, the Englishman – one of the best wingers in the world – will almost certainly be at the very heart of it.

Jesus' injury has also left Arsenal short of attacking options. Kai Havertz does a fine job leading the line for the most part, but an alternate option up top is what many fans have been crying out for some time now. Of course, Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak would be a dream but he is reportedly 'untouchable', so supporters may have to be more realistic.

Instead, Benjamin Sesko could be the answer. The Gunners are very keen on the 21-year-old but, as with Zubimendi, may have to wait until the end of the season to get a deal done. He rejected a number of clubs last summer, including Arsenal, but after another campaign of development may feel more ready to handle the pressures of Premier League football.

As a Spaniard, Arteta no doubt would have enjoyed Euro 2024 and while Zubimendi would have caught his eye in Germany, Nico Williams was perhaps the most exciting player in the whole tournament. It's well-known that Arsenal wanted the player that summer but a deal could not be done.

Even so, rumours have persisted and it's understood that Williams is 'one of the most appreciated' players on Arsenal's January shopping list. If they can get a deal across the line, he could provide competition with Gabriel Martinelli and be a long-term replacement for Leandro Trossard.