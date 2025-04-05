Having identified a striking target for the summer transfer window, Arsenal look set to withdraw from the race for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, according to Chronicle Live.

Much has been said of Arsenal’s striking options this season or, to be more precise, their lack thereof. Gabriel Jesus displayed inconsistent form before being ruled out for the campaign in January with an ACL injury. Kai Havertz, who is not a natural striker, was similarly shaky in his performances before he too was hit with a season-ending injury.

As such, Mikel Arteta has been forced into using unconventional options to lead his attacking line, with midfielder Mikel Merino having been utilised as a makeshift striker in the absence of any natural options.

Unsurprisingly, the Gunners’ focus for the summer transfer window is on strikers. Having reached an agreement with Andrea Berta to appoint him as Arsenal’s new sporting director, work will have already begun on narrowing down a shortlist of potential options for Arteta, who looks set to finish second in the Premier League once again.

It seems that Arsenal have an eye on Sporting sensation Viktor Gyokeres and as such, will bow out of the race for another in-demand striker.

Arsenal Ready to Move on From Isak

Gunners have their focus on different options

As per Chronicle Live, Arsenal’s interest in Gyokeres means that they are ready to move on from the idea of signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The Swede has been a revelation for the Magpies since joining them from Real Sociedad in 2023, becoming one of the most in-form strikers in Europe, having been dubbed “world-class” by journalist Miles Starforth.

Alexander Isak 24/25 Season Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 26 20 5 2,129' Carabao Cup 6 3 0 463' FA Cup 2 1 0 87'

Isak’s form has, understandably, garnered interest from a number of parties, but it would seem that Arsenal are no longer one of those teams. Chronicle Live reported, amidst questions over how much money the Gunners will have to spend in the summer, that Gyokeres would represent a cheaper deal.

Sporting’s striker would reportedly cost Arsenal just under £60 million, around £25 million less than Isak, who Newcastle do not want to sell, would cost them. Isak would have been a stellar acquisition for the North London side, but in Gyokeres, should they sign him, then Arsenal would still end up with an incredible forward.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 05/04/2025)