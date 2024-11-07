TalkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil has revealed his belief that Arsenal should get rid of duo Thomas Partey and Jorginho if they want to win the Premier League.

The Gunners slumped to a second consecutive defeat at the San Siro last night, beaten by Inter Milan courtesy of a penalty from Hakan Çalhanoğlu. The results means Mikel Arteta's side have secured just one victory in five attempts since the October international break.

Brazil attributed some of the North Londoners' recent failings and inability to secure major silverware to ageing midfield pair Partey and Jorginho, who are earning a combined £310,000 a week. The former played the full 90 minutes at the San Siro, while the latter was an unused substitute on the night, with both continuing to play a prominent role in Arteta's team, despite entering the latter stages of their careers.

Brazil: Arsenal Should Axe Jorginho and Partey

They're 'not good enough to win' the league

Signing for Arsenal from Atlético Madrid for £45 million in September 2020, Partey has made 129 appearances for the Gunners in just over four years at the Emirates. An integral part of Arteta's side when fit, the Ghanaian has persistently struggled with injury issues which have plagued his time in North London.

Meanwhile, Jorginho arrived from London rivals Chelsea in January 2023 for £12 million, and has played a more sporadic role for Arteta. Making just 59 appearances in a red shirt, the Italian signed a one-year contract extension this summer.

While Jorginho has started just two Premier League games this season, and has been relegated to more of a leadership role within Arteta's ensemble, Partey continues to feature regularly, starting every single league match thus far. Speaking on talkSPORT on Thursday morning, pundit Brazil argued that reducing their reliance on the midfield duo, and axeing them all together, would help Arsenal achieve their aim of winning the league:

"Mark mentioned two players there, Ray [Parlour], that I personally would get rid of, Jorginho and Partey. They'd be gone for me. I don't think they're good enough to win the Premier League."

With both players' contracts expiring at the end of this season, and little speculation suggesting Arsenal are looking to extend either, it would appear Arteta and the North London club are set to take Brazil's advice.

Jorginho and Partey's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Stat Jorginho Partey Appearances 24 14 Pass Accuracy 89% 89.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 9.9 8.18 Key Passes Per 90 0.98 0.68 Tackles Per 90 2.35 1.59 Interceptions Per 90 1.18 1.25

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 07/11/2024